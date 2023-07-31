Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study/enjoy/ entertain
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt/ politics will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/study/communicate
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/communication
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work. Difficulty in study is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication/earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/communication
Career: People in bank/ govt / medical/ hotel / energy /admin / politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today all your wishes may fulfill
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.
Career: People in medical/politics/ govt /energy/ farming will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may take initiative/decision for some family work
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / investments/ gains
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics/govt will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day for promotions/ recognition /success
Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel / politics /medical / govt will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Fathers support is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.
Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today loss is indicated so act accordingly
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education /father/premiums
Career: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/ health
Career: People in occult/ medical/ hotel/ lodge will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/ earn / get rid of disease
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ entertainment / health.
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
