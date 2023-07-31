 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to study/enjoy/ entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/communication

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work. Difficulty in study is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/communication

Career: People in bank/ govt / medical/ hotel / energy /admin / politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.

Career: People in medical/politics/ govt /energy/ farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may take initiative/decision for some family work

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / investments/ gains

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics/govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for promotions/ recognition /success

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel / politics /medical / govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Fathers support is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today loss is indicated so act accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education /father/premiums

Career: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/ health

Career: People in occult/ medical/ hotel/ lodge will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ earn / get rid of disease

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ entertainment / health.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

