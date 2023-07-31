Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to study/enjoy/ entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/communication

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work. Difficulty in study is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/communication

Career: People in bank/ govt / medical/ hotel / energy /admin / politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.

Career: People in medical/politics/ govt /energy/ farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may take initiative/decision for some family work

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / investments/ gains

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics/govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for promotions/ recognition /success

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel / politics /medical / govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Fathers support is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today loss is indicated so act accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education /father/premiums

Career: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/ health

Career: People in occult/ medical/ hotel/ lodge will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ earn / get rid of disease

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ entertainment / health.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)