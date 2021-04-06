Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Speculation, trading or investments may lead to financial gains. Saving money won't be an easy thing. You might have to spend money on a family member due to ill health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will perform well at work. Romance is in the air. You will get to spend some good time with your life partner which will boost the romantic bond between both of you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are likely to make right decisions today, so don't doubt your decision-making capabilities. Your co-workers will help in finishing your pending work. Stress will reduce.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your health needs attention. Problems like cold, flu etc may annoy you. Avoid eating outside food, eat only home-cooked meals. Avoid making financial decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family. Financially, there could be tempting opportunities. Singles may fall in love. Marriage is on the cards for some.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may miss out on good opportunities on the business front. Instead of feeling bad and depressed, work hard. Journalists may have a challenging day. Control your anger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your communication skills, charm and wittiness may weave magic on others. You will do well on the social front. Your business projects are likely to get completed.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your relationship with your higher authorities and as well with your co-workers will improve. You will be respected for your meritorious deeds. Retailers will do well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The atmosphere at home will get back to normal as the quarrels among the family members will end. Success is seen for those in business. Avoid being overconfident.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your better half/ lover may act very demanding today. Pay attention to your family and their needs. The work pressure is likely to increase. Your energy will be high.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your family life will be happy and blissful. Your ability to make wise decisions will be appreciated. Don't overthink. Trading in the stock market will prove beneficial.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Success will follow you. It's a good day for working professionals. You may make gains with the help of someone from the opposite gender. Those in politics will do well.

