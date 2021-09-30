Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Expenditures associated with your family, home or property could be higher than expected. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You are a brilliant negotiator. This will help you to achieve new business deals and even solve some critical problems.

Gemini: You realise that you are a people person, and it hurts when they are not in tune with your feelings. It is a good time to learn new things.

Cancer: Your ground looks a bit shaky at the workplace. Pay attention to your health, especially your chest or stomach.

Leo: You feel better today in the current situation at your workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business.

Virgo: If you make an extra effort, you will succeed in your pending projects. Those in politics and the social field must try to build a strong network.

Libra: It’s time for a huge promotion, a career jump or even the advancement of a business idea or concept. Step up to the plate and get ready to work even harder.

Scorpio: You may overspend today, and it may help to curtail expenses. It is also advisable for you not to shoot your mouth off too often.

Sagittarius: Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today all your plans are going to work correctly. Spend some quality time with family members.

Capricorn: Easy going overall, but there may be chances of mix-ups. Confirm the date, place, and time to avoid missing appointments.

Aquarius: In your professional life, there will be an upside today. Seniors on your work will appreciate you. Romantic relationships will get better.

Pisces: There is a possibility of a minor injury or some health problems today. Be cautious while on wheels or crossing the roads.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST