Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:53 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Expenditures associated with your family, home or property could be higher than expected. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You are a brilliant negotiator. This will help you to achieve new business deals and even solve some critical problems.

Gemini: You realise that you are a people person, and it hurts when they are not in tune with your feelings. It is a good time to learn new things.

Cancer: Your ground looks a bit shaky at the workplace. Pay attention to your health, especially your chest or stomach.

Leo: You feel better today in the current situation at your workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business.

Virgo: If you make an extra effort, you will succeed in your pending projects. Those in politics and the social field must try to build a strong network.

Libra: It’s time for a huge promotion, a career jump or even the advancement of a business idea or concept. Step up to the plate and get ready to work even harder.

Scorpio: You may overspend today, and it may help to curtail expenses. It is also advisable for you not to shoot your mouth off too often.

Sagittarius: Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today all your plans are going to work correctly. Spend some quality time with family members.

Capricorn: Easy going overall, but there may be chances of mix-ups. Confirm the date, place, and time to avoid missing appointments.

Aquarius: In your professional life, there will be an upside today. Seniors on your work will appreciate you. Romantic relationships will get better.

Pisces: There is a possibility of a minor injury or some health problems today. Be cautious while on wheels or crossing the roads.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
