Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will feel more inclined towards religion and spirituality. Financially, you will flourish. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Education shows a great start. Channel your energy into something positive. This a favourable period for growth. Success is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the health sector may have a challenging day. Avoid overthinking. You may get disappointed on the work front. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Afternoon luck accompanies you everywhere. Romantic relationship will be fine. Don’t lose your temper. Try to get together with people.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A good friend of yours will help you in solving family problems. Business is likely to boost. Buying a new home or a car is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Trading in stocks will be beneficial. Some of your projects may get stuck due to lack of finance or manpower. Avoid taking stress.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Something bad from the past may disturb your peace of mind. Deal with people tactfully. Don't force others to accept your ideas.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Optimism, recognition, rewards and positive attitudes are heavy around you. You may meet new people. Use your money wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Students must spend most of their time studying. Luck is with you. Avoid discussing complicated issues with others at the workplace.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Channelizing your wisdom in the right direction can lead to immense success. You will discover your true potential today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Relationships may hit a rough patch. Keep a check on your opponents. Avoid being jealous. Investment plans are necessary for future growth.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in