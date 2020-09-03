Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will feel more inclined towards religion and spirituality. Financially, you will flourish. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.</p>.<p>Education shows a great start. Channel your energy into something positive. This a favourable period for growth. Success is on the cards.</p>.<p>Those in the health sector may have a challenging day. Avoid overthinking. You may get disappointed on the work front. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Afternoon luck accompanies you everywhere. Romantic relationship will be fine. Don’t lose your temper. Try to get together with people.</p>.<p>A good friend of yours will help you in solving family problems. Business is likely to boost. Buying a new home or a car is likely.</p>.<p>Trading in stocks will be beneficial. Some of your projects may get stuck due to lack of finance or manpower. Avoid taking stress.</p>.<p>Something bad from the past may disturb your peace of mind. Deal with people tactfully. Don't force others to accept your ideas.</p>.<p>Optimism, recognition, rewards and positive attitudes are heavy around you. You may meet new people. Use your money wisely.</p>.<p>Students must spend most of their time studying. Luck is with you. Avoid discussing complicated issues with others at the workplace. <br></p>.<p>Channelizing your wisdom in the right direction can lead to immense success. You will discover your true potential today.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Relationships may hit a rough patch. Keep a check on your opponents. Avoid being jealous. Investment plans are necessary for future growth.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>