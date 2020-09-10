Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face tough competition from your opponents. You need to pull up your socks and work hard. Writers will do well. Luck is with you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful as you may suffer from stomach ache. Keep a tab on your BP levels. Be cautious while on wheels. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may go on a shopping spree. Those in the social sector will get the support and appreciation of people for their good deeds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business professionals may face stiffness from the side of their rivals. Monetary loss is on the cards. Your hard work will bear fruit.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may think about changing your job/ business altogether. Go ahead, as its a good time to make changes in career. Love is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Private businesses and firms may face troubles. Avoid taking risks and seek advice from an expert. Do not take wrong steps.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Something exciting may happen in your life. Friends, loved ones will help curb loneliness and sadness, stay connected with them.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Failed plannings and execution is making you feel frustrated. You will be in a confused state of mind. Take a break from your regular routine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your day will be full of plans. Income is likely to increase. People in the pharmacy and food industry will have a good day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will give more weightage to practical aspects over emotional ones. Name and fame will increase. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your communicating skills will attract others. A big breakthrough is on the cards for researchers/ scientists. Romance is in the air.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Work will keep you busy. Stay focused while doing office work. Students will have a successful day. Take care of your health.

