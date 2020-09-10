Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p><strong> </strong>You may face tough competition from your opponents. You need to pull up your socks and work hard. Writers will do well. Luck is with you.</p>.<p>Be careful as you may suffer from stomach ache. Keep a tab on your BP levels. Be cautious while on wheels. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.</p>.<p>You may go on a shopping spree. Those in the social sector will get the support and appreciation of people for their good deeds.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Business professionals may face stiffness from the side of their rivals. Monetary loss is on the cards. Your hard work will bear fruit.</p>.<p>You may think about changing your job/ business altogether. Go ahead, as its a good time to make changes in career. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Private businesses and firms may face troubles. Avoid taking risks and seek advice from an expert. Do not take wrong steps.</p>.<p>Something exciting may happen in your life. Friends, loved ones will help curb loneliness and sadness, stay connected with them.</p>.<p> Failed plannings and execution is making you feel frustrated. You will be in a confused state of mind. Take a break from your regular routine.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Your day will be full of plans. Income is likely to increase. People in the pharmacy and food industry will have a good day. </p>.<p>You will give more weightage to practical aspects over emotional ones. Name and fame will increase. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Your communicating skills will attract others. A big breakthrough is on the cards for researchers/ scientists. Romance is in the air. </p>.<p>Work will keep you busy. Stay focused while doing office work. Students will have a successful day. Take care of your health.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>