Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Travel might be hectic.

Taurus: Progress by leaps and bounds in business will be made thanks to your overseas contacts. Take care of your health.

Gemini: You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. Be prepared to face minor technical issues at work.

Cancer: Life in foreign countries will fascinate you, and you may plan to settle abroad. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.

Leo: Take care of your inner and outer self, and you will be at peace with yourself and the world. Take a break if you feel too burnt out and focus on your well-being.

Virgo: Those looking for a job will find good opportunities. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Any decisions regarding legal matters will be in your favour.

Libra: Refrain from giving too much importance and wasting time behind small obstacles. Good opportunities shall come your way.

Scorpio: You may plan a small family outing. Business problems will be resolved, and you might make small profits from your unique ideas.

Sagittarius: Now is the right time to invest in your professional development, learn new skills, ditch that job you hate so much and set up a business.

Capricorn: Singles may find suitable matches or fall in love. Pay attention to guidance from your parents especially related to your career.

Aquarius: Shed away your inactiveness and follow some workout patterns. Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy. Take care of your health.

Pisces: A very competitive attitude could alienate colleagues, so try and accommodate their views. Romantic relationships will bring you happiness.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST