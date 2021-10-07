e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:28 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Aries: Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Travel might be hectic.

Taurus: Progress by leaps and bounds in business will be made thanks to your overseas contacts. Take care of your health.

Gemini: You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. Be prepared to face minor technical issues at work.

Cancer: Life in foreign countries will fascinate you, and you may plan to settle abroad. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.

Leo: Take care of your inner and outer self, and you will be at peace with yourself and the world. Take a break if you feel too burnt out and focus on your well-being.

Virgo: Those looking for a job will find good opportunities. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Any decisions regarding legal matters will be in your favour.

Libra: Refrain from giving too much importance and wasting time behind small obstacles. Good opportunities shall come your way.

Scorpio: You may plan a small family outing. Business problems will be resolved, and you might make small profits from your unique ideas.

Sagittarius: Now is the right time to invest in your professional development, learn new skills, ditch that job you hate so much and set up a business.

Capricorn: Singles may find suitable matches or fall in love. Pay attention to guidance from your parents especially related to your career.

Aquarius: Shed away your inactiveness and follow some workout patterns. Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy. Take care of your health.

Pisces: A very competitive attitude could alienate colleagues, so try and accommodate their views. Romantic relationships will bring you happiness.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
