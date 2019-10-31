Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 31, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You won’t face any difficulty today. There will be a success in politics, social work and at the workplace also. There will be gains through the opposite sex.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Past misunderstandings will get over. You will get a chance to convince your clients about your work and business. Express your feelings to your life partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may have to meet many people and get involved with them for office work or projects. Your family life will be peaceful. Your life partner will keep you happy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your hard work and punctuality will impress your bosses. People in sports will get new and good opportunities. Businessmen will also have a good day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your interactions with people will be marvellous. You will be on a high demand today for social and political activities. Getting a business or government is on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

An easy-going day overall, but there may be chances of mix-ups. Confirm date, place and time to avoid missing appointments. Quarrels and misunderstandings are likely today with your spouse.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You could experience a higher level of hurdles. Your ideas will clash with a partner and it may trigger an argument. If married, ego with spouse could erupt.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Cutbacks in your personal spending have to be made, especially for taxes funds. Stay calm and cool, control your anger. You might get involved in solving complicated issues.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You shall achieve new recognitions and growth in new areas or locations. Progress will be made in most of your goals. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Money-wise, there will be an increase in family funds through a raise for you or your partner. People wanting to sell a house will find the right buyer.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will need to examine each and everything properly before proceeding your product for finalisation even if your subordinates had inspected it already. Avoid junk food today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Hike in income will inspire you to increase your efforts. This time is favourable for investment. Your seniors will appreciate your work.

