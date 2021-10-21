Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation through conservative and reliable investment will provide exponential returns in the future.

Taurus: You are generous, determined and independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping.

Gemini: You may get a good space to show your talent. Professionals can look forward to travelling. Domestic life is peaceful, and romance is in the air.

Cancer: Excitement will be all over. New job opportunities will be coming but to decide which job is more suitable there might be some confusion so take the advice of associates.

Leo: In business, take care of the pennies, and the pounds will take care of themselves. Your confidence will increase. Your spouse will influence you positively.

Virgo: Take in mind today, when poverty comes in at the door, love flies out of the window. You are truthful, diplomatic, and cautious, so your ambitions will bear fruit.

Libra: Today afternoon, you will emerge victorious over your enemies. Take care of your health. There will be an increase in prosperity and wealth.

Scorpio: There is no rose without a thorn. There will be gains through short-term trading in stocks. Bank employees need to take care while handling cash.

Sagittarius: You have to solve some complicated issues at your workplace. Today, some people might grumble around you, and this may raise your temper.

Capricorn: You will find time for hobbies, sports, and leisure activities. It will be an enjoyable day. Plan a trip with your loved ones or indulge in a good meal.

Aquarius: You may be inclined towards more unconventional jobs and work even at odd hours. You may tend to overrule and ignore society and make your own rules.

Pisces: Your talkative nature will land you good business deals. Those employed will complete their assignments on time. Students have to be practical.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:00 AM IST