Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy /study and physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/loan premium/property

Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, earn, and invest and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business/health

Career: Job transfer is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to fulfill all your desires after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Advice / help of children will be beneficial

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in power/authority

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ family needs

Career: People in fields like hospital / police / fire workers/ barbers will get success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache/ eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / focus on work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel

Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Students may have some difficulty in education. Dispute in family members is indicated. You may attend a religious program.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / pain in thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium/insurance premium /travel/commission

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health. Some people may apply for/ get loan.

Career: People in fields like education /gym /politics / bar /pub will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be suffered due to work load in business or job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / stomach ache / heart / head ache /body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment / children /female members

Career: Some people may leave their job or may take leave because of mental or physical stress. People in fields like Martial arts / doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family issues are indicated. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to hold your relationship bond tight both in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated.

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: dispute with father/mother is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health / business /education

Career: People in fields like Technician / barbers/ butchers /education arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to travel with caution. Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / vehicle/house/ education

Career: People in fields like bank / technical / garage/ bar/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / thigh pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red