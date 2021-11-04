Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Those in the field of politics should keep an eye on their rivals. Surround yourself with people who have a positive mindset. Disputes among partners are likely to occur in partnership business.

Taurus: Examiners, paper setters, chancellors, councillors, etc. may have a favourable day. Journalists may get their hands on a big story. Take care of your parents' health.

Gemini: You may get some free time to indulge in hobbies or things you simply love to do. The workload will be comparatively less today. Take proper rest and rejuvenate.

Cancer: Business opportunities that slipped out of your hand may soon come back to you. It is advisable that you upgrade your skills for career growth. Love life will be fine.

Leo: Increased stress and tension at the workplace will make you restless. Try to be polite with your romantic partner/ spouse to avoid misunderstandings. Avoid junk food.

Virgo: A foreign trip, visiting a picturesque location with spouse or family is on the cards for some of the natives. Seniors will appreciate your hard work. Financial matters need attention.

Libra: Do not brag about your achievements, instead stay humble and helpful to others. You are all set to break new grounds and make startling discoveries. Health may improve.

Scorpio: You will complete your assignments in time. Good moments with your partner are seen on the cards which will indeed strengthen the bonding between both of you.

Sagittarius: Don’t cry over your bad past, move on and start afresh. Business is likely to expand. New assets and gains are foreseen. You may plan a short vacation with your family.

Capricorn: Be on the lookout for obstacles at work and try to clear them as soon as possible. Be alert while doing retail business. Make sure you don't lend your money to anyone.

Aquarius: Your success may make your enemies feel jealous. Speculative activities will lead to gains. Spend quality time with your loved ones. Use your money wisely.

Pisces: Be careful while on the wheels. You will be in an energetic mood. Workplace romance is likely to kindle between single natives and their seniors. Health may be troublesome.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:03 AM IST