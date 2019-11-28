Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 28, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will find new sources of income. Politicians will get support from the public due to their powerful speeches. Good job opportunities are on the cards for unemployed people.</p>.<p>With the help of your soft nature and diplomatic attitude, you will easily achieve success. You will overcome all the hurdles which were delaying your projects.</p>.<p>Overconfidence may put you in trouble. Discuss with your seniors before making a decision regarding an important issue. Try to avoid clashes with co-workers.</p>.<p>You will see a clear picture of your own strengths and limitations. You will take the correct steps which will lead you to success. You will complete your tasks on time.</p>.<p>Keep your mind open and be ready to co-operate with others. By helping people you will benefit yourself in terms of professional life. Health will be good.</p>.<p>Take care of your children as injuries or fever may trouble your kids. At the workplace, avoid flirting as it may land your career in trouble. Your desires may get fulfilled.</p>.<p>Competition is everywhere so you should buckle up and work hard. Luck is by your side. Writers will have a good day.</p>.<p>You may be blessed with gains, benefits and happy domestic life, thanks to Moon’s favourable position. You will perform very well in the workplace. Be careful while on wheels.</p>.<p>Your partner will handle your tantrums tactfully. You may think of changing your job. Home, love, good friends will all add up to your happiness quotient.</p>.<p>You will cheer up everybody around you with your style of conversation. Be very careful when signing paperwork. Think twice before talking to your seniors.</p>.<p>You quality of being dutiful towards family and relatives will be appreciated. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams.</p>.<p>You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. You will be at your romantic best today. Take care of your health.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>