Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 28, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will find new sources of income. Politicians will get support from the public due to their powerful speeches. Good job opportunities are on the cards for unemployed people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the help of your soft nature and diplomatic attitude, you will easily achieve success. You will overcome all the hurdles which were delaying your projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Overconfidence may put you in trouble. Discuss with your seniors before making a decision regarding an important issue. Try to avoid clashes with co-workers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will see a clear picture of your own strengths and limitations. You will take the correct steps which will lead you to success. You will complete your tasks on time.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Keep your mind open and be ready to co-operate with others. By helping people you will benefit yourself in terms of professional life. Health will be good.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take care of your children as injuries or fever may trouble your kids. At the workplace, avoid flirting as it may land your career in trouble. Your desires may get fulfilled.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Competition is everywhere so you should buckle up and work hard. Luck is by your side. Writers will have a good day.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may be blessed with gains, benefits and happy domestic life, thanks to Moon’s favourable position. You will perform very well in the workplace.  Be careful while on wheels.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your partner will handle your tantrums tactfully. You may think of changing your job. Home, love, good friends will all add up to your happiness quotient.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will cheer up everybody around you with your style of conversation. Be very careful when signing paperwork. Think twice before talking to your seniors.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You quality of being dutiful towards family and relatives will be appreciated. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. You will be at your romantic best today. Take care of your health.

