Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 05, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Do not fret about deadlines and commitments. Manage your time and do proper planning to avoid delays. Romance is in the air. Avoid taking stress over work issues.</p>.<p>Try to look for new opportunities on the career/ professional front. Being creative will turn the tide in your favour. Control your emotions. Promotion is on the cards.</p>.<p>Be careful, as minor health problems may turn major. Stay away from things which up your stress level. Domestic issues may disturb marital harmony and lead to quarrels.</p>.<p>With the blessings of God, you may soon be blessed with happiness and contentment in your personal life. The bond of love among couples will bloom. Health will improve.</p>.<p>Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best. Those who are employed will get the desired success. Salary hike or promotion is likely.</p>.<p>Going on a shopping spree and spending mindlessly on unwanted things may lead to financial problems. Avoid arguing with your life-partner. Stay away from junk food.</p>.<p>Your financial aspects are in the mode of improvement, hence you can expect gains. Go ahead, reward yourself a little and do things that make you happy. Don't neglect health. </p>.<p>Your mind tends to be impatient, uninterested, and you will find it difficult to focus on work. You may feel emotionally detached. Love life may hit a rough patch.</p>.<p>Students' focus in studies will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place. Siblings may need your help. Co-worker too may seek some help from you.</p>.<p>You might research on new subjects and ideas today. New contacts in the social gathering will increase your excitement. The business will gain stability. </p>.<p>You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social circle is likely to widen. Avoid obsessing over someone you like.</p>.<p>Limitations and restrictions make things uncomfortable and depressing for you. Your increased anger may put your valuable relationships and things at risk, control it.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>