 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Thursday, November 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to entertainment /study with physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/premium/property/study

Career: People in entertainment/ art / surgeon / insurance /research / security / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: family get together with some gossip and dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from mental/ physical stress/ injury /headache /eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ travel/business/health

Career: tourism/medical/ security/entertainment /gym/ technicians /art will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain/ eye/stomach problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/travel /success after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for health/children/entertainment/travel is indicated

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back/ eye problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment along with some stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/house/vehicle

Career: Police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers /technicians will get success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated along with some dispute

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/chest ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/travel/vehicle/communication

Career: People in education /construction /automobile/art/entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain /tooth ache /knee/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/maintenance/health

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/art /tourism/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/premiums is expected.

Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / technical/security/ art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel

Career: People in technical/gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment /medical will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children /travel /entertainment/premiums

Career: Doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/entertainment/enjoy with some troubles

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle /business /entertainment /children/ spouse is indicated

Career: People in education/construction/ repairing /medical/ entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work/study/ travel/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/education/vehicle/house/travel

Career: People in fields like Technical/education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today loss is indicated so take decisions wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/travel/health/premiums

Career: People in fields like technical /medical/ police/security/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem/constipation

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 01, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...