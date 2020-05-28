Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At the workplace, you will make a good comeback with a bang. You may get a chance to work with people whom you share a friendly relationship and it will give a boost to your confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You would spend most of your time in online window shopping. Use your money wisely. Create a positive atmosphere at home. You may get good news from the workplace. Take care of your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Meditation, praying and indulging into spiritual activities will help keep negativity at bay. Think twice before finalising a new business deal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Careful money management is the need of the hour. Pay hike or a new job offer is on the cards. Step up and grab each and every opportunity that comes on your way.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be at your romantic best. Your life partner/ lover will understand your true feelings and will appreciate your love, affection. Singles may find their match.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A misunderstanding may occur between you and the seniors. Seniors/ bosses may not pay attention to your ideas/ views. On the domestic front, try to keep your mind and atmosphere cool.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Do not make major life decisions today. Struggles will reduce to a considerable extent and your pace to achieve success will increase. Increased workload will keep you on your toes.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpio: Be careful while signing a document or an agreement. Scrutinise each and every legal and personal documents carefully. Struggles, obstacles on the career front are indicated.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will find resources within yourself. You will break the barriers and stand out against all odds. Mentally and emotionally, you will feel happy and satisfied.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Learning or studying something new will give a boost to your career and prove beneficial in the long run. Your interactions with bosses will be fruitful. Avoid junk food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in the field of consulting will do well. Avoid taking decisions in terms of work-life; it will be good if you seek expert advice and then make a decision.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may disagree with your fellow colleagues over some issues which may lead to conflicts and verbal spats. Avoid junk food today. Be careful while on wheels.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in