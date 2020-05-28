Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>At the workplace, you will make a good comeback with a bang. You may get a chance to work with people whom you share a friendly relationship and it will give a boost to your confidence.</p>.<p>You would spend most of your time in online window shopping. Use your money wisely. Create a positive atmosphere at home. You may get good news from the workplace. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Meditation, praying and indulging into spiritual activities will help keep negativity at bay. Think twice before finalising a new business deal.</p>.<p>Careful money management is the need of the hour. Pay hike or a new job offer is on the cards. Step up and grab each and every opportunity that comes on your way.</p>.<p> You will be at your romantic best. Your life partner/ lover will understand your true feelings and will appreciate your love, affection. Singles may find their match.</p>.<p> A misunderstanding may occur between you and the seniors. Seniors/ bosses may not pay attention to your ideas/ views. On the domestic front, try to keep your mind and atmosphere cool.</p>.<p>Do not make major life decisions today. Struggles will reduce to a considerable extent and your pace to achieve success will increase. Increased workload will keep you on your toes.</p>.<p><strong>Scorpio: </strong>Be careful while signing a document or an agreement. Scrutinise each and every legal and personal documents carefully. Struggles, obstacles on the career front are indicated.</p>.<p>You will find resources within yourself. You will break the barriers and stand out against all odds. Mentally and emotionally, you will feel happy and satisfied.</p>.<p>Learning or studying something new will give a boost to your career and prove beneficial in the long run. Your interactions with bosses will be fruitful. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Those in the field of consulting will do well. Avoid taking decisions in terms of work-life; it will be good if you seek expert advice and then make a decision.</p>.<p>You may disagree with your fellow colleagues over some issues which may lead to conflicts and verbal spats. Avoid junk food today. Be careful while on wheels.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>