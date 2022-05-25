Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on studies and career.

Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, and real estate backgrounds will be benefited. Join career oriented courses.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, skin, ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members might help you regarding any decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.

Career: . People from networking / journalism, entertainment, stock brokers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Familial life will keep you happy.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education or business.

Career: People from astrology, education, and investment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property, vehicle, and education abroad.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today your all wishes will come true.

Finance: Expenses on health, and travel are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature / publication sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: People waiting for pending admissions will receive it.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Learn thoroughly about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload or ill health.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You may feel dissatisfied with your career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, education.

Career: People from a communication background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, or throat problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Academic and familial life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle/sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education / business are indicated.

Career: People from networking/ journalism, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your blocked money. Learn about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself of all problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, sports, and entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage / injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from education, finance, and STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house / vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations and reunions.

Finance: Expenses on some celebrations are indicated.

Career: People in fields like event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples might enjoy a romantic date or go for honeymoon.

Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow