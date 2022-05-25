Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Focus on studies and career.
Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.
Career: People from education, and real estate backgrounds will be benefited. Join career oriented courses.
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, skin, ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Advice of family members might help you regarding any decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.
Career: . People from networking / journalism, entertainment, stock brokers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Familial life will keep you happy.
Health: You may suffer from throat infection.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Keep control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education or business.
Career: People from astrology, education, and investment sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Invest in property, vehicle, and education abroad.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye / breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today your all wishes will come true.
Finance: Expenses on health, and travel are indicated.
Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature / publication sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: People waiting for pending admissions will receive it.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Learn thoroughly about investments.
Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated
Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload or ill health.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
You may feel dissatisfied with your career.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, education.
Career: People from a communication background will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, or throat problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Trouble in career and travel is indicated.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.
Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, and finance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Academic and familial life may be disturbed.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, or indigestion.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Handle/sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.
Finance: Expenses on education / business are indicated.
Career: People from networking/ journalism, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.
Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.
Finance: Recover your blocked money. Learn about insurance.
Career: People from networking, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or bronchitis.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Relieve yourself of all problems.
Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, and entertainment are indicated.
Career: People from medical, event management, sports, and entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain or skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Drive carefully as some damage / injury is indicated.
Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.
Career: People from education, finance, and STEM backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house / vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations and reunions.
Finance: Expenses on some celebrations are indicated.
Career: People in fields like event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples might enjoy a romantic date or go for honeymoon.
Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
