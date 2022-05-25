e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Focus on studies and career.

Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, and real estate backgrounds will be benefited. Join career oriented courses.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, skin, ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members might help you regarding any decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.

Career: . People from networking / journalism, entertainment, stock brokers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Familial life will keep you happy.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education or business.

Career: People from astrology, education, and investment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property, vehicle, and education abroad.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today your all wishes will come true.

Finance: Expenses on health, and travel are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature / publication sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: People waiting for pending admissions will receive it.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Learn thoroughly about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload or ill health.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You may feel dissatisfied with your career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, education.

Career: People from a communication background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, or throat problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Academic and familial life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle/sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education / business are indicated.

Career: People from networking/ journalism, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your blocked money. Learn about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself of all problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, sports, and entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage / injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from education, finance, and STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house / vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations and reunions.

Finance: Expenses on some celebrations are indicated.

Career: People in fields like event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples might enjoy a romantic date or go for honeymoon.

Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case