Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will manage to make good progress against all odds. Your strong determination will keep pushing you forward and you will sail trough from difficult situations. Trading in the stock market will be profitable.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your work will go smoothly, just the way you had planned. Your income is likely to increase. Marriage is on the cards for those who are single. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Love is in the air. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin. Please cancel all your travelling plans. Try to spend quality time with your family staying indoors. Assignments/ projects will be finished before the deadline.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Business expansion will lead to more profits. New business deals will fetch you more financial gains. Tiredness will affect your productivity. Take care of your health.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Health will be well. Disputes and disagreements are likely to occur among you and your co-workers. Domestic life will be peaceful. Financial gains are on the cards.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You interest in fine arts, poetry and literature will increase. You will do well on the professional/ work front. Overall happiness is assured. Romantic relationship will bloom.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will feel stronger from within. Positive actions will also lead to positive results. A reunion with friends or the beginning of a new romance is on the cards, thanks to social media.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will earn respect and recognition due to your helpful nature. You may volunteer for a social cause. Your financial status will improve. Take care of your health.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Engineers and those who are in the technology sector will see a rise in their income. Your boss may assign you a challenging project. Small financial gains are on the cards.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Sportspersons, actors may get new opportunities. Politicians will be in the spotlight. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Do not neglect your family problems.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Senior citizens who were suffering from a particular health issue will get well. A misunderstanding between you and your colleague will get over. Try to keep your mind calm and cool.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
A person from the opposite sex may show interest in you. Singles may find their prospective partner. Business people should focus more on their pending tasks. Cancel all kinds of trips.