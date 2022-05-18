Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Travelling for education is on the cards.
Finance: Invest in education, luxurious items, property, and vehicles.
Career: People from automobile, education, event management fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Go for a picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon.
Health: You may suffer from diabetes.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Business deals, contracts will be successful. Some people may get visa.
Finance: Home, vehicle loans may get sanctioned.
Career: Interviews will be successful. People from the fields of art /entertainment, and tourism will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Consider buying new a vehicle.
Health: You may suffer from kidney/ skin/ eye/ sexual problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Enjoy your work and make others happy.
Finance: Find new investors for your business.
Career: People from entertainment, sports, art backgrounds will be benefited. Promotions are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news today. Family will be supportive of your business. Enjoy a day off with your family.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems, normal cough and cold.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education and vehicles.
Career: People from education, art, entertainment backgrounds will find new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: It’s time to buy a vehicle. Indulge in decorating your house or enjoy partying at home.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Be cautious before making any decisions. Loss is indicated.
Finance: Invest in insurance policies or hardware related companies.
Career: Take care while signing or handling any document/agreement.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with seniors and younger siblings is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver / White
VIRGO
Strike a balance between work and family life.
Finance: Expenditure on education, entertainment, and marriage celebration is indicated.
Career: People from event management, entertainment, education backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Attend a wedding or family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Career and/or business will be on the upswing.
Finance: Recover your monetary losses.
Career: Take expert advice for business related matters as loss is indicated. Don't make hurried decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So, avoid disputes.
Health: You may suffer from physical stress/ mental stress / injuries.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
It’s a day to enjoy, travel, romance, entertain.
Finance: Invest in luxury, beauty products, and entertainment.
Career: A job transfer is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.
Health: People will get cured today after some medication or hospitalisation.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Get all your work done with minimal efforts.
Finance: Start a partnership. Recover your monetary losses.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will soon find success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. So, avoid disputes.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.
Finance: Stock brokers will enjoy trading and earning equally.
Career: People from arts/entertainment, sports, advertising backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Take time off to indulge in movies, parties, and plays.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.
Finance: Your loans may be sanctioned today. Maternal relatives will help out financially.
Career: A job transfer/job training is indicated. Those in education field will earn well.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion or eye problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Miscommunication may cause loss today.
Finance: Loss is indicated today. So take decisions accordingly.
Career: Liquor shop, bars, pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.
Health: Toothache/ eye problems/ back pain are indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)