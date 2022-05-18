Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travelling for education is on the cards.

Finance: Invest in education, luxurious items, property, and vehicles.

Career: People from automobile, education, event management fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go for a picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon.

Health: You may suffer from diabetes.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals, contracts will be successful. Some people may get visa.

Finance: Home, vehicle loans may get sanctioned.

Career: Interviews will be successful. People from the fields of art /entertainment, and tourism will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Consider buying new a vehicle.

Health: You may suffer from kidney/ skin/ eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Enjoy your work and make others happy.

Finance: Find new investors for your business.

Career: People from entertainment, sports, art backgrounds will be benefited. Promotions are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news today. Family will be supportive of your business. Enjoy a day off with your family.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, normal cough and cold.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education and vehicles.

Career: People from education, art, entertainment backgrounds will find new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: It’s time to buy a vehicle. Indulge in decorating your house or enjoy partying at home.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Be cautious before making any decisions. Loss is indicated.

Finance: Invest in insurance policies or hardware related companies.

Career: Take care while signing or handling any document/agreement.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with seniors and younger siblings is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

VIRGO

Strike a balance between work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure on education, entertainment, and marriage celebration is indicated.

Career: People from event management, entertainment, education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Attend a wedding or family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Career and/or business will be on the upswing.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses.

Career: Take expert advice for business related matters as loss is indicated. Don't make hurried decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So, avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from physical stress/ mental stress / injuries.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a day to enjoy, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: Invest in luxury, beauty products, and entertainment.

Career: A job transfer is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: People will get cured today after some medication or hospitalisation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Get all your work done with minimal efforts.

Finance: Start a partnership. Recover your monetary losses.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will soon find success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. So, avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Stock brokers will enjoy trading and earning equally.

Career: People from arts/entertainment, sports, advertising backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Take time off to indulge in movies, parties, and plays.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: Your loans may be sanctioned today. Maternal relatives will help out financially.

Career: A job transfer/job training is indicated. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Miscommunication may cause loss today.

Finance: Loss is indicated today. So take decisions accordingly.

Career: Liquor shop, bars, pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/ back pain are indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:59 PM IST