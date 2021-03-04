Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Family, personal matters will take a lot of your time. Don't sacrifice your mental peace for monetary gains. Avoid being materialistic. Give priority to relationships.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may get to spend quality time with your family which will help mend broken relationships. Your communication skills will impress people on the social front.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You would feel like sharing your ideas with someone who you admire. Business proposals are on the cards. Spend your money wisely and start saving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

New business projects will pave the way to recovery of recent losses. Your colleagues will be very supportive. Avoid being overconfident, stay humble.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The health will improve and so will your mental peace. At home, the atmosphere will be blissful. There will be a rise of affection among family members.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The domestic life may hit a rough patch. Lack of mutual understanding and cooperation may lead to quarrels among family members. Control your anger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be successful in most of your endeavours, thanks to your hard work and passion. The money will flow in from various sources. Do not neglect health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will get new opportunities to show your talent and reap the fruits of your hard work. Speculative activities may lead to benefits. Financial status will improve.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may not welcome others' views, suggestions on your personal matters. Focus on enhancing your financial security. Take care of your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Work pressures could leave you feeling physically and mentally drained. Take care of your health. Don’t neglect your social and domestic commitments.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Work pressure may increase which may lead to stress and tension. A verbal clash with spouse or romantic partner is likely to occur. Success will follow you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

General sense of indecisiveness will prevail due to a lack of concentration and poor planning. Do not be in a haste to know the results of your hard work.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in