Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.
Finance: Negligence while handling any important communication may lead to losses.
Career: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are indicated.
Domestic and love life: You will be sensitive about something and overly emotional, which will cause a setback.
Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus
You are dreaming and planning for the future.
Finance: There will be gains due to your efforts as well as gains from partners.
Career: On the professional front, you might get good opportunities that will be beneficial for achieving your goals.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Students will do well today.
Health: Refreshed mind will lead to a boost in energy levels today.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow
Gemini
Your mind will be full of ideas.
Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing deals.
Career: You will get approval for your proposal from seniors and this will increase your prestige among your colleagues.
Domestic and love life: Social activities could keep you busy. Singles will find it easy to meet new people.
Health: Great health is on its way.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Cream
Cancer
You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained today.
Finance: Do not feel guilty about spending money.
Career: You can be able to do your work at your convenience today.
Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs might come into sharp focus and you will be tending to your family’s needs.
Health: You will follow your diet properly.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Yellow
Leo
You have to plan properly to achieve your goals on time.
Finance: /money-related matters don’t look so rosy today.
Career: Your patience will help you overcome negative thoughts. You will continue to receive help from experienced people.
Domestic and love life: Shopping and outing is on cards but you will have to control your spending.
Health: Avoid binge eating as it can affect your weight.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo
There is little to stop you.
Finance: There is buying and selling in speculative business, especially in the stock market that can give you profits today.
Career: Building support for your plans will help you achieve a higher profile at work.
Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.
Health: New workouts will help you keep fit.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Libra
Don’t fly too high or too far. There could be a risk of failure due to over-confidence, carelessness or both.
Finance: You have to keep a proper check on your subordinates as their small mistakes may lead to major losses in future.
Career: It may be wise at the workplace to be mindful of your speech and rein in your ego.
Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.
Health: Take special care of your parents’ health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: White
Scorpio
You pursue serious issues, but you will also be in a celebratory mood and there is fun in your life today.
Finance: Major sanctions or signing of documents need to be done today.
Career: New job opportunities are going to come, so take them. In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.
Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.
Health: With an increase in supplements vitamins you will feel more energetic now.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Yellow
Sagittarius
You certainly express yourself wonderfully in group activities, but not by being rigid, or too stubborn to bend.
Finance: Risky speculations must be avoided today.
Career: New projects at the workplace have to be properly studied and then accepted as decisions taken in a hurry may put your organisation in trouble.
Domestic and love life: A feeling of being alone and unsupported may dominate on various occasions.
Health: Travel plan will be hectic. Avoid junk food today.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: White
Capricorn
You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously.
Finance: There will be gains through the stock market.
Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.
Domestic and love life: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.
Health: Good diet and proper exercise will keep illnesses away.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Cream
Aquarius
There will be travel and conferences and you will benefit greatly from them.
Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.
Career: You will win over enemies.
Domestic and love life: You are hungry for love.
Health: Outings or a walk will refresh your mood.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Blue
Pisces
There will be an elevation in your status.
Finance: There will be several new associations and happy moments today.
Career: There will be discussions on important issues at the workplace and you need to be a part of them to make appropriate decisions.
Domestic and love life: A person of the opposite gender will help you. Romantic relationships could get cosier in the evening.
Health: There’s improvement in medical issues now.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light Yellow
