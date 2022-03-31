Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.

Finance: Negligence while handling any important communication may lead to losses.

Career: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are indicated.

Domestic and love life: You will be sensitive about something and overly emotional, which will cause a setback.

Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: There will be gains due to your efforts as well as gains from partners.

Career: On the professional front, you might get good opportunities that will be beneficial for achieving your goals.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Students will do well today.

Health: Refreshed mind will lead to a boost in energy levels today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Gemini

Your mind will be full of ideas.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing deals.

Career: You will get approval for your proposal from seniors and this will increase your prestige among your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Social activities could keep you busy. Singles will find it easy to meet new people.

Health: Great health is on its way.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Cream

Cancer

You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained today.

Finance: Do not feel guilty about spending money.

Career: You can be able to do your work at your convenience today.

Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs might come into sharp focus and you will be tending to your family’s needs.

Health: You will follow your diet properly.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

You have to plan properly to achieve your goals on time.

Finance: /money-related matters don’t look so rosy today.

Career: Your patience will help you overcome negative thoughts. You will continue to receive help from experienced people.

Domestic and love life: Shopping and outing is on cards but you will have to control your spending.

Health: Avoid binge eating as it can affect your weight.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

There is little to stop you.

Finance: There is buying and selling in speculative business, especially in the stock market that can give you profits today.

Career: Building support for your plans will help you achieve a higher profile at work.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: New workouts will help you keep fit.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Libra

Don’t fly too high or too far. There could be a risk of failure due to over-confidence, carelessness or both.

Finance: You have to keep a proper check on your subordinates as their small mistakes may lead to major losses in future.

Career: It may be wise at the workplace to be mindful of your speech and rein in your ego.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.

Health: Take special care of your parents’ health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

You pursue serious issues, but you will also be in a celebratory mood and there is fun in your life today.

Finance: Major sanctions or signing of documents need to be done today.

Career: New job opportunities are going to come, so take them. In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

Health: With an increase in supplements vitamins you will feel more energetic now.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

You certainly express yourself wonderfully in group activities, but not by being rigid, or too stubborn to bend.

Finance: Risky speculations must be avoided today.

Career: New projects at the workplace have to be properly studied and then accepted as decisions taken in a hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Domestic and love life: A feeling of being alone and unsupported may dominate on various occasions.

Health: Travel plan will be hectic. Avoid junk food today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously.

Finance: There will be gains through the stock market.

Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Domestic and love life: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.

Health: Good diet and proper exercise will keep illnesses away.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Cream

Aquarius

There will be travel and conferences and you will benefit greatly from them.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You will win over enemies.

Domestic and love life: You are hungry for love.

Health: Outings or a walk will refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Blue

Pisces

There will be an elevation in your status.

Finance: There will be several new associations and happy moments today.

Career: There will be discussions on important issues at the workplace and you need to be a part of them to make appropriate decisions.

Domestic and love life: A person of the opposite gender will help you. Romantic relationships could get cosier in the evening.

Health: There’s improvement in medical issues now.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:26 AM IST