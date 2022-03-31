e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Pixabay

Pixabay

Aries

You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.

Finance: Negligence while handling any important communication may lead to losses.

Career: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are indicated.

Domestic and love life: You will be sensitive about something and overly emotional, which will cause a setback.

Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: There will be gains due to your efforts as well as gains from partners.

Career: On the professional front, you might get good opportunities that will be beneficial for achieving your goals.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Students will do well today.

Health: Refreshed mind will lead to a boost in energy levels today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Gemini

Your mind will be full of ideas.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing deals.

Career: You will get approval for your proposal from seniors and this will increase your prestige among your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Social activities could keep you busy. Singles will find it easy to meet new people.

Health: Great health is on its way.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Cream

Cancer

You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained today.

Finance: Do not feel guilty about spending money.

Career: You can be able to do your work at your convenience today.

Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs might come into sharp focus and you will be tending to your family’s needs.

Health: You will follow your diet properly.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

You have to plan properly to achieve your goals on time.

Finance: /money-related matters don’t look so rosy today.

Career: Your patience will help you overcome negative thoughts. You will continue to receive help from experienced people.

Domestic and love life: Shopping and outing is on cards but you will have to control your spending.

Health: Avoid binge eating as it can affect your weight.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

There is little to stop you.

Finance: There is buying and selling in speculative business, especially in the stock market that can give you profits today.

Career: Building support for your plans will help you achieve a higher profile at work.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: New workouts will help you keep fit.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Libra

Don’t fly too high or too far. There could be a risk of failure due to over-confidence, carelessness or both.

Finance: You have to keep a proper check on your subordinates as their small mistakes may lead to major losses in future.

Career: It may be wise at the workplace to be mindful of your speech and rein in your ego.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.

Health: Take special care of your parents’ health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

You pursue serious issues, but you will also be in a celebratory mood and there is fun in your life today.

Finance: Major sanctions or signing of documents need to be done today.

Career: New job opportunities are going to come, so take them. In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

Health: With an increase in supplements vitamins you will feel more energetic now.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

You certainly express yourself wonderfully in group activities, but not by being rigid, or too stubborn to bend.

Finance: Risky speculations must be avoided today.

Career: New projects at the workplace have to be properly studied and then accepted as decisions taken in a hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Domestic and love life: A feeling of being alone and unsupported may dominate on various occasions.

Health: Travel plan will be hectic. Avoid junk food today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously.

Finance: There will be gains through the stock market.

Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Domestic and love life: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.

Health: Good diet and proper exercise will keep illnesses away.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Cream

Aquarius

There will be travel and conferences and you will benefit greatly from them.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You will win over enemies.

Domestic and love life: You are hungry for love.

Health: Outings or a walk will refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Blue

Pisces

There will be an elevation in your status.

Finance: There will be several new associations and happy moments today.

Career: There will be discussions on important issues at the workplace and you need to be a part of them to make appropriate decisions.

Domestic and love life: A person of the opposite gender will help you. Romantic relationships could get cosier in the evening.

Health: There’s improvement in medical issues now.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:26 AM IST