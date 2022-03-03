Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You must assert your ideas.

Finance: There is gain at all levels; you make money and also powerful emotional bonds.

Career: Political issues may get resolved.

Domestic and love life: A new passionate love affair may also side-track you a bit.

Health: Today, the possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

Stars are favouring you and they are ready to shower you with good results.

Finance: You will have success in your endeavours and may receive such good gains from various sources.

Career: Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence.

Health: Your mind will be active and alert.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Right now you should not be making quick deals or any changes whatsoever

Career: There will be an increased concentration and focus in studies. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Personality will improve.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Yellow ochre

Cancer

New contacts through social activities or functions will boost your popularity.

Finance: This is a good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.

Career: Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending work single-handedly.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You will be able to maintain your physique by controlling your intake of food.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Banana yellow

Leo

You can be aggressive but never abusive. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.

Finance: Need to concentrate on minor transactions as any mistake can lead to losses.

Career: Your talks might cause misunderstandings between you and your seniors today. Work pressure will be more today

Domestic and love life: A mutually beneficial relationship will emerge, which will provide support, ideas, profit and keep you heavily involved at the same time.

Health: You have to balance your diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

Virgo

You will able to choose well and overcome tendencies and inclinations that often prove to be your undoing.

Finance: In the pursuit of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress in bringing finances to your company.

Career: Stay in the good books of your bosses. There will be success in business and politics.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of parents and relatives, you will earn their love and blessings.

Health: Workload may cause sleep disturbance.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Neon lime

Libra

Libran women are graceful and men are handsome.

Finance: Today, there can be indirect gains.

Career: It is a hectic day and many contacts need to be established and worked out for progress of ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: You might be concerned about your relationship with your partner as there might be some distance between you and her/him.

Health: Proper health care is needed today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Electric yellow

Scorpio

You will be able to change any drastic situation. Your inner peace will be disturbed due to someone.

Finance: On the work front, you may have an increase of earnings.

Career: You have to build a good force around you to secure yourself from opposition or enemies in the political and social sector.

Domestic and love life: Your family and their future and welfare concern you deeply. Your need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt.

Health: Your health will start bothering you.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Mustard yellow

Sagittarius

You may be inclined towards unethical activities in order to earn money.

Finance: Take care as monetary loss is also possible. Don’t take risks and speculation should be avoided.

Career: Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front.

Domestic and love life: Avoid serious issues and its related discussion in front of children.

Health: Several concerns come together today and will create some tension that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

A stable mind and right attitude help you to prosper.

Finance: You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold.

Career: You may get a new assignment, which will be financially beneficial to you.

Domestic and love life: No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Romantic relationships will be good today.

Health: Support and proper advice will help you keep away depression and stress level.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Orange

Aquarius

Meeting with influential persons are seen to make your mark visible at work.

Finance: Fortune is with you, so trading in stocks will be profitable.

Career: Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. You will take wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Students will do well. New responsibility and assignments may come your way.

Health: You regain your fitness level by maintaining healthy diet.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Golden

Pisces

You are now oozing with confidence and feel that you can accomplish the impossible.

Finance: Confusions about investments will go away. Good time to buy a new home.

Career: In business, you were working on new proposal in the past days which will now get implemented.

Domestic and love life: It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Health: It is advised to develop a daily regime.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Corn yellow

