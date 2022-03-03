e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

You must assert your ideas.

Finance: There is gain at all levels; you make money and also powerful emotional bonds.

Career: Political issues may get resolved.

Domestic and love life: A new passionate love affair may also side-track you a bit.

Health: Today, the possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

Stars are favouring you and they are ready to shower you with good results.

Finance: You will have success in your endeavours and may receive such good gains from various sources.

Career: Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence.

Health: Your mind will be active and alert.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Right now you should not be making quick deals or any changes whatsoever

Career: There will be an increased concentration and focus in studies. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Personality will improve.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Yellow ochre

Cancer

New contacts through social activities or functions will boost your popularity.

Finance: This is a good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.

Career: Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending work single-handedly.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You will be able to maintain your physique by controlling your intake of food.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Banana yellow

Leo

You can be aggressive but never abusive. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.

Finance: Need to concentrate on minor transactions as any mistake can lead to losses.

Career: Your talks might cause misunderstandings between you and your seniors today. Work pressure will be more today

Domestic and love life: A mutually beneficial relationship will emerge, which will provide support, ideas, profit and keep you heavily involved at the same time.

Health: You have to balance your diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

Virgo

You will able to choose well and overcome tendencies and inclinations that often prove to be your undoing.

Finance: In the pursuit of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress in bringing finances to your company.

Career: Stay in the good books of your bosses. There will be success in business and politics.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of parents and relatives, you will earn their love and blessings.

Health: Workload may cause sleep disturbance.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Neon lime

Libra

Libran women are graceful and men are handsome.

Finance: Today, there can be indirect gains.

Career: It is a hectic day and many contacts need to be established and worked out for progress of ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: You might be concerned about your relationship with your partner as there might be some distance between you and her/him.

Health: Proper health care is needed today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Electric yellow

Scorpio

You will be able to change any drastic situation. Your inner peace will be disturbed due to someone.

Finance: On the work front, you may have an increase of earnings.

Career: You have to build a good force around you to secure yourself from opposition or enemies in the political and social sector.

Domestic and love life: Your family and their future and welfare concern you deeply. Your need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt.

Health: Your health will start bothering you.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Mustard yellow

Sagittarius

You may be inclined towards unethical activities in order to earn money.

Finance: Take care as monetary loss is also possible. Don’t take risks and speculation should be avoided.

Career: Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front.

Domestic and love life: Avoid serious issues and its related discussion in front of children.

Health: Several concerns come together today and will create some tension that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

A stable mind and right attitude help you to prosper.

Finance: You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold.

Career: You may get a new assignment, which will be financially beneficial to you.

Domestic and love life: No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Romantic relationships will be good today.

Health: Support and proper advice will help you keep away depression and stress level.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Orange

Aquarius

Meeting with influential persons are seen to make your mark visible at work.

Finance: Fortune is with you, so trading in stocks will be profitable.

Career: Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. You will take wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Students will do well. New responsibility and assignments may come your way.

Health: You regain your fitness level by maintaining healthy diet.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Golden

Pisces

You are now oozing with confidence and feel that you can accomplish the impossible.

Finance: Confusions about investments will go away. Good time to buy a new home.

Career: In business, you were working on new proposal in the past days which will now get implemented.

Domestic and love life: It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Health: It is advised to develop a daily regime.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Corn yellow

