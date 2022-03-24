Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Many things may not get sorted at a time, so keep patience.

Finance: Today, trading will be like snakes and ladder game, hence be cautious.

Career: Subordinates would want their opinions to be heard during discussions with seniors on ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones and don't delve into unwanted topics today.

Health: Health issues will be rising; take care.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You’re naturally ambitious and right now, you’re developing a much clearer idea.

Finance: Sanction of loans or financial help from near ones is indicated.

Career: You can take advantage of this great time and get opportunities by using your abilities.

Domestic and love life: Cut out distractions, focus on what matters, and get involved in your community.

Health: Exercise and do yoga today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose out.

Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.

Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated which might take a toll of more hours at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to clear domestic issues due to tiredness.

Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ diligently.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

You will be moving into the most defining roles of your public and professional life.

Finance: If you had been expecting an increase in your salary, it will happen now.

Career: Professional prospects are extraordinarily bright.

Domestic and love life: Get out of the house, attend a local meet-up, or go to a party you've always been curious about.

Health: You will focus on fitness.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Yellow occur

Leo

You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes.

Finance: Keep a track of your expenses and avoid speculative losses.

Career: Your career takes an interesting twist. Fame won’t heal you.

Domestic and love life: Conflicts or quarrels with loved ones is a possibility today. Take care.

Health: You need to keep a regular check on your daily activities.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Those participating in adventure or activities that take you closer to nature will be in a refreshing mood.

Finance: You will be asking for more money at work or inviting friends to join you in a deal.

Career: You may be given a big responsibility. You will also see the result of your hard work now.

Domestic and love life: You will be yearning to be in the kind of relationship that helps you make long-lasting changes.

Health: Being fit will be on your agenda.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Orange

Libra

You are still not sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?

Finance: Make sure that you are entering into relationships with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.

Career: You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, go for it.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.

Health: Maintaining a good diet will keep you away from any illness.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio

If all goes according to plan, you’ll be making your ideas concrete.

Finance: The possibilities of getting favourable results are visible.

Career: You will find success in achieving your goals in time.

Domestic and love life: Domestic issues can be resolved as you will get some time today.

Health: Tiredness due to workload will lessen.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

If there are problems in relationships or repressed anger at work, it will flow over like burning lava.

Finance: It's not the best time to make major business deals.

Career: Keep your cool. Enjoy whatever life throws at you and make the most of your opportunities.

Domestic and love life: Romantic concerns may well be taking precedence overwork.

Health: Avoid stress and keep track of your medical tests.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Capricorn

You may be successful in getting your business or profession on the right track.

Finance: Finances will improve and you will get a chance to clear some of your debts.

Career: Business people will get expansion opportunities.

Domestic and love life: You will finally get the support of your family members.

Health: Routine exercise and diet will be keeping you healthy today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Aquarius

The expression of your creative gifts will lead to your greatest personal transformations.

Finance: Signing documents for finances or recovery will be your priority.

Career: This is the best time to start work on things you have been postponing.

Domestic and love life: You will be initiating activities in the field of pleasure and romance.

Health: Keep your emotions under control and take care of elders' health.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Cream

Pisces

Many things are running through your mind. You are also making plans for your future.

Finance: Keep in mind the ups and downs of the market before investing in the stock market.

Career: This is the right time for the expansion of business.

Domestic and love life: Do your work and don't make comments on a family member or relative.

Health: You will maintain a good diet today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST