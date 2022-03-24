Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Many things may not get sorted at a time, so keep patience.
Finance: Today, trading will be like snakes and ladder game, hence be cautious.
Career: Subordinates would want their opinions to be heard during discussions with seniors on ongoing projects.
Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones and don't delve into unwanted topics today.
Health: Health issues will be rising; take care.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus
You’re naturally ambitious and right now, you’re developing a much clearer idea.
Finance: Sanction of loans or financial help from near ones is indicated.
Career: You can take advantage of this great time and get opportunities by using your abilities.
Domestic and love life: Cut out distractions, focus on what matters, and get involved in your community.
Health: Exercise and do yoga today.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Gemini
Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose out.
Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.
Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated which might take a toll of more hours at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to clear domestic issues due to tiredness.
Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ diligently.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: White
Cancer
You will be moving into the most defining roles of your public and professional life.
Finance: If you had been expecting an increase in your salary, it will happen now.
Career: Professional prospects are extraordinarily bright.
Domestic and love life: Get out of the house, attend a local meet-up, or go to a party you've always been curious about.
Health: You will focus on fitness.
Lucky number: 33
Lucky colour: Yellow occur
Leo
You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes.
Finance: Keep a track of your expenses and avoid speculative losses.
Career: Your career takes an interesting twist. Fame won’t heal you.
Domestic and love life: Conflicts or quarrels with loved ones is a possibility today. Take care.
Health: You need to keep a regular check on your daily activities.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: White
Virgo
Those participating in adventure or activities that take you closer to nature will be in a refreshing mood.
Finance: You will be asking for more money at work or inviting friends to join you in a deal.
Career: You may be given a big responsibility. You will also see the result of your hard work now.
Domestic and love life: You will be yearning to be in the kind of relationship that helps you make long-lasting changes.
Health: Being fit will be on your agenda.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Orange
Libra
You are still not sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?
Finance: Make sure that you are entering into relationships with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.
Career: You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, go for it.
Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.
Health: Maintaining a good diet will keep you away from any illness.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Yellow
Scorpio
If all goes according to plan, you’ll be making your ideas concrete.
Finance: The possibilities of getting favourable results are visible.
Career: You will find success in achieving your goals in time.
Domestic and love life: Domestic issues can be resolved as you will get some time today.
Health: Tiredness due to workload will lessen.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Yellow
Sagittarius
If there are problems in relationships or repressed anger at work, it will flow over like burning lava.
Finance: It's not the best time to make major business deals.
Career: Keep your cool. Enjoy whatever life throws at you and make the most of your opportunities.
Domestic and love life: Romantic concerns may well be taking precedence overwork.
Health: Avoid stress and keep track of your medical tests.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Capricorn
You may be successful in getting your business or profession on the right track.
Finance: Finances will improve and you will get a chance to clear some of your debts.
Career: Business people will get expansion opportunities.
Domestic and love life: You will finally get the support of your family members.
Health: Routine exercise and diet will be keeping you healthy today.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: White
Aquarius
The expression of your creative gifts will lead to your greatest personal transformations.
Finance: Signing documents for finances or recovery will be your priority.
Career: This is the best time to start work on things you have been postponing.
Domestic and love life: You will be initiating activities in the field of pleasure and romance.
Health: Keep your emotions under control and take care of elders' health.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Cream
Pisces
Many things are running through your mind. You are also making plans for your future.
Finance: Keep in mind the ups and downs of the market before investing in the stock market.
Career: This is the right time for the expansion of business.
Domestic and love life: Do your work and don't make comments on a family member or relative.
Health: You will maintain a good diet today.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Yellow
