Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries

Many things may not get sorted at a time, so keep patience.

Finance: Today, trading will be like snakes and ladder game, hence be cautious.

Career: Subordinates would want their opinions to be heard during discussions with seniors on ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones and don't delve into unwanted topics today.

Health: Health issues will be rising; take care.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You’re naturally ambitious and right now, you’re developing a much clearer idea.

Finance: Sanction of loans or financial help from near ones is indicated.

Career: You can take advantage of this great time and get opportunities by using your abilities.

Domestic and love life: Cut out distractions, focus on what matters, and get involved in your community.

Health: Exercise and do yoga today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose out.

Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.

Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated which might take a toll of more hours at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to clear domestic issues due to tiredness.

Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ diligently.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

You will be moving into the most defining roles of your public and professional life.

Finance: If you had been expecting an increase in your salary, it will happen now.

Career: Professional prospects are extraordinarily bright.

Domestic and love life: Get out of the house, attend a local meet-up, or go to a party you've always been curious about.

Health: You will focus on fitness.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Yellow occur

Leo

You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes.

Finance: Keep a track of your expenses and avoid speculative losses.

Career: Your career takes an interesting twist. Fame won’t heal you.

Domestic and love life: Conflicts or quarrels with loved ones is a possibility today. Take care.

Health: You need to keep a regular check on your daily activities.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Those participating in adventure or activities that take you closer to nature will be in a refreshing mood.

Finance: You will be asking for more money at work or inviting friends to join you in a deal.

Career: You may be given a big responsibility. You will also see the result of your hard work now.

Domestic and love life: You will be yearning to be in the kind of relationship that helps you make long-lasting changes.

Health: Being fit will be on your agenda.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Orange

Libra

You are still not sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?

Finance: Make sure that you are entering into relationships with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.

Career: You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, go for it.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.

Health: Maintaining a good diet will keep you away from any illness.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio

If all goes according to plan, you’ll be making your ideas concrete.

Finance: The possibilities of getting favourable results are visible.

Career: You will find success in achieving your goals in time.

Domestic and love life: Domestic issues can be resolved as you will get some time today.

Health: Tiredness due to workload will lessen.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

If there are problems in relationships or repressed anger at work, it will flow over like burning lava.

Finance: It's not the best time to make major business deals.

Career: Keep your cool. Enjoy whatever life throws at you and make the most of your opportunities.

Domestic and love life: Romantic concerns may well be taking precedence overwork.

Health: Avoid stress and keep track of your medical tests.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Capricorn

You may be successful in getting your business or profession on the right track.

Finance: Finances will improve and you will get a chance to clear some of your debts.

Career: Business people will get expansion opportunities.

Domestic and love life: You will finally get the support of your family members.

Health: Routine exercise and diet will be keeping you healthy today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Aquarius

The expression of your creative gifts will lead to your greatest personal transformations.

Finance: Signing documents for finances or recovery will be your priority.

Career: This is the best time to start work on things you have been postponing.

Domestic and love life: You will be initiating activities in the field of pleasure and romance.

Health: Keep your emotions under control and take care of elders' health.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Cream

Pisces

Many things are running through your mind. You are also making plans for your future.

Finance: Keep in mind the ups and downs of the market before investing in the stock market.

Career: This is the right time for the expansion of business.

Domestic and love life: Do your work and don't make comments on a family member or relative.

Health: You will maintain a good diet today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST