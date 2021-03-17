Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may feel dissatisfied in the area you are currently working in. Explore and find your hidden potentials. Your intuitions may tell you to distance from certain people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of media may do remarkably well, their hard work will definitely pay off. You may devote more time to developing new skills and knowledge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may feel ecstatically happy, thanks to the connection between you and your life partner. An influential person may support you which will boost your confidence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may have a wonderful time. A piece of good news may come to you. Get rid of stress. Your health will be good. Your reputation in the workplace will improve.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get confused while making decisions, better seek advice from an experienced person. Your disturbed mental peace may affect your confidence.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will have unexpected gains through friends. Your optimism will help you cross obstacles. You might buy paintings or some antique goods for your home.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you give more emotional support to your relationships then you will reap more benefits on the personal front. Efforts will be valued. Fame is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be high on energy. You may feel a good atmosphere at work after a long time. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the field of sports and politics will win over opponents. Success will follow you. The agricultural sector may flourish. Kids will make you proud.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

A new romantic connection is on the cards. You may go on a family vacation or go on a romantic outing with your spouse. Assignments will be done on time.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are a charmer even when the tide is not in your favour. Things will happen the way you wanted and expected. Gains are seen on the business front.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Imagination will run wild now. A friend or associate will give you the opportunity to come out of your problem and will benefit you in future. Love life will be happy.

