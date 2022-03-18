Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Ability of performing well in all aspect of work will be helpful today.
Finance: Do not stop till you succeed in getting concrete shape for your deals.
Career: Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.
Domestic and love life: Be friendly and social today. Don’t be drawn into an emotional competition.
Health: Travel may turn hectic.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Pink
Taurus: Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.
Finance: If you stick to the principle of trading then you can make good profits today.
Career: Your word will have importance at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Your family life will be happy today.
Health: You may suffer from stress but doing yoga and meditation will help you de- stress.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Gemini: Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will outshine.
Finance: Money, however, will still be a little short.
Career: Teamwork will be productive especially if your workload increases.
Domestic and love life: You will find new contacts if you attend social functions and they might be useful for your professional life.
Health: Take health advice given by friends or family seriously.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Red
Cancer: An excellent time to attend seminars. You may want to share good fortune you have.
Finance: Your earnings may remain stable and you may improve your financial growth.
Career: Think positively and trust your partners and friends that will make your way easy to success.
Domestic and love life: You will get support of your family members to sort out some issues at home.
Health: Health problems would not bother you if you make minor variations in their diet.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Silver
Leo: In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.
Finance: You should calmly deal with expenditures to avoid unnecessary spending.
Career: Individuals associated with professions like photography, designing, interiors and dancing may find desired opportunities ahead.
Domestic and love life: Decision related to marriage needs to taken now.
Health: Having an optimistic approach might elevate your energy levels.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Copper
Virgo: Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards.
Finance: You may find yourself guilty of buying things you don’t need, so try to stay away from it
Career: Businessperson might get complete support from their business partners.
Domestic and love life: Property matters and discussions may take a toll or increase stress today.
Health: Avoid visiting the doctor’s chamber frequently. Take extra care in advance.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Libra: Students have to concentrate on their studies.
Finance: Check statements carefully and pay bills early.
Career: Don’t create any prestige issue at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets.
Health: Take time for yourself.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Scorpio: Stick to comfortable decisions for the time being, the sort that won’t lead to a negative impact.
Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.
Career: You would be getting recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.
Domestic and love life: You will be discussing or planning a short tour with family.
Health: Have patience and avoid extra workload. Take rest and relax.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Brown
Sagittarius: You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.
Finance: For the time being, timely completion of work can impact your earnings and savings.
Career: You may find interest in the fields such as science, mathematics and the occult.
Domestic and love life: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.
Health: You might feel tired after strenuous work.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Rose Red
Capricorn: You’re a humanitarian who believes in equality and democracy.
Finance: You’ll be pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone, but you’ll be okay with it.
Career: Those in politics and social work have to take important decisions quickly.
Domestic and love life: People who are in love must muster courage and shed inhibitions to express their feelings.
Health: Keep your mind active and engaging in some spiritual activities might develop your condition.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Brown
Aquarius: Don’t take on commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them.
Finance: Expenses will be high for a worthy cause.
Career: Work life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.
Domestic and love life: Minor problem with your partner is likely.
Health: There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: White
Pisces: In politics, you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.
Finance: Your innocence will bring you contracts and help you strike successful deals.
Career: Beauticians or those in cosmetic business will climb a ladder of success today.
Domestic and love life: Your respect in the society will rise but some disharmony is also predicted at home.
Health: Take break whenever possible.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Pink
