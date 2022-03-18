e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Ability of performing well in all aspect of work will be helpful today.

Finance: Do not stop till you succeed in getting concrete shape for your deals.

Career: Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Domestic and love life: Be friendly and social today. Don’t be drawn into an emotional competition.

Health: Travel may turn hectic.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus: Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.

Finance: If you stick to the principle of trading then you can make good profits today.

Career: Your word will have importance at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Your family life will be happy today.

Health: You may suffer from stress but doing yoga and meditation will help you de- stress.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Gemini: Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will outshine.

Finance: Money, however, will still be a little short.

Career: Teamwork will be productive especially if your workload increases.

Domestic and love life: You will find new contacts if you attend social functions and they might be useful for your professional life.

Health: Take health advice given by friends or family seriously.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: An excellent time to attend seminars. You may want to share good fortune you have.

Finance: Your earnings may remain stable and you may improve your financial growth.

Career: Think positively and trust your partners and friends that will make your way easy to success.

Domestic and love life: You will get support of your family members to sort out some issues at home.

Health: Health problems would not bother you if you make minor variations in their diet.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Silver

Leo: In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.

Finance: You should calmly deal with expenditures to avoid unnecessary spending.

Career: Individuals associated with professions like photography, designing, interiors and dancing may find desired opportunities ahead.

Domestic and love life: Decision related to marriage needs to taken now.

Health: Having an optimistic approach might elevate your energy levels.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Copper

Virgo: Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards.

Finance: You may find yourself guilty of buying things you don’t need, so try to stay away from it

Career: Businessperson might get complete support from their business partners.

Domestic and love life: Property matters and discussions may take a toll or increase stress today.

Health: Avoid visiting the doctor’s chamber frequently. Take extra care in advance.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Libra: Students have to concentrate on their studies.

Finance: Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Career: Don’t create any prestige issue at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets.

Health: Take time for yourself.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Scorpio: Stick to comfortable decisions for the time being, the sort that won’t lead to a negative impact.

Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.

Career: You would be getting recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.

Domestic and love life: You will be discussing or planning a short tour with family.

Health: Have patience and avoid extra workload. Take rest and relax.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Brown

Sagittarius: You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.

Finance: For the time being, timely completion of work can impact your earnings and savings.

Career: You may find interest in the fields such as science, mathematics and the occult.

Domestic and love life: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.

Health: You might feel tired after strenuous work.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Rose Red

Capricorn: You’re a humanitarian who believes in equality and democracy.

Finance: You’ll be pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone, but you’ll be okay with it.

Career: Those in politics and social work have to take important decisions quickly.

Domestic and love life: People who are in love must muster courage and shed inhibitions to express their feelings.

Health: Keep your mind active and engaging in some spiritual activities might develop your condition.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Brown

Aquarius: Don’t take on commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them.

Finance: Expenses will be high for a worthy cause.

Career: Work life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.

Domestic and love life: Minor problem with your partner is likely.

Health: There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Pisces: In politics, you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.

Finance: Your innocence will bring you contracts and help you strike successful deals.

Career: Beauticians or those in cosmetic business will climb a ladder of success today.

Domestic and love life: Your respect in the society will rise but some disharmony is also predicted at home.

Health: Take break whenever possible.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:05 AM IST