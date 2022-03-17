Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You are optimistic and will continue to do well.

Finance: As far as money matter is considered, it is a fruitful period.

Career: Political influence will help you get projects for business.

Domestic and love life: Make new friends; this is good time to involve in social gatherings.

Health: You are going to do more physical activity than normal.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Students who are appearing for exam must go through their notes in detail.

Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.

Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change job.

Domestic and love life: Quarrels and misunderstandings are likely today with your spouse.

Health: Your parents might need extra care today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Gemini: In sports, you will be highlighted.

Finance: Hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.

Career: You will be given important responsibilities and new challenges.

Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Health: Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: White

Cancer: There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.

Finance: Business deals will be successful today.

Career: Lucrative job offers will come your way.

Domestic and love life: Give some time to your family.

Health: You would be successful to stick to your healthy eating schedule.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo: You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.

Finance: You will need to take advise of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.

Career: Professionals will see success in all their endeavours.

Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.

Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: You have to plan your schedule today.

Finance: A long pending litigation will be resolved amicably.

Career: Your views or ideas will not be valued at the workplace and this will depress you.

Domestic and love life: Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Health: Today is not so good for travel plans. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Yellow

Libra: You will be leading your team to a next level and your name might also get highlighted.

Finance: There will be gain from women and favours from superiors.

Career: You will be getting good opportunity, professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health: You will schedule more medical appointment for regular check-ups.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio: In politics, you will be able to conquer over your enemies.

Finance: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains.

Career: Your recent work is actualised and your performance will be awesome.

Domestic and love life: Any short tour with your family members is possible.

Health: You will experience good health both physically and mentally. Do take out time for your regular exercise to maintain your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Sagittarius: Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realize this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.

Finance: There will gains through speculation.

Career: You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.

Domestic and love life: Your support to your life partner will increase your bond of relationship.

Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Capricorn: You may in an irritable mood if things don’t go your way.

Finance: Make proper use of finances today it is likely that some imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble.

Career: Don’t expect appreciation from seniors at your workplace for your work.

Domestic and love life: You’ll tend to be impulsive and lose self control. Relax and reflect a little before answering.

Health: Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Cream

Aquarius: You will be admired for your advisory skill.

Finance: You will take care of finances

Career: A serious approach to work assigned to you will help you leave a positive impression on your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Romance and new alliances are on the cards for those who are not yet committed to a relationship.

Health: Strike a balance in your diet by limiting your intake of fatty and sugary foods.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: White

Pisces: Listen to others’ ideas before reacting to them.

Finance: Public relations take a major time but also pay rich dividends.

Career: Business proposals will be coming but they might be complicated.

Domestic and love life: Those looking for a life partner matrimonial websites could be somewhat helpful today.

Health: You may be in restless could get upset.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:13 AM IST