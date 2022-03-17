e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: You are optimistic and will continue to do well.

Finance: As far as money matter is considered, it is a fruitful period.

Career: Political influence will help you get projects for business.

Domestic and love life: Make new friends; this is good time to involve in social gatherings.

Health: You are going to do more physical activity than normal.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Students who are appearing for exam must go through their notes in detail.

Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.

Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change job.

Domestic and love life: Quarrels and misunderstandings are likely today with your spouse.

Health: Your parents might need extra care today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Gemini: In sports, you will be highlighted.

Finance: Hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.

Career: You will be given important responsibilities and new challenges.

Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Health: Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: White

Cancer: There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.

Finance: Business deals will be successful today.

Career: Lucrative job offers will come your way.

Domestic and love life: Give some time to your family.

Health: You would be successful to stick to your healthy eating schedule.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo: You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.

Finance: You will need to take advise of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.

Career: Professionals will see success in all their endeavours.

Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.

Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: You have to plan your schedule today.

Finance: A long pending litigation will be resolved amicably.

Career: Your views or ideas will not be valued at the workplace and this will depress you.

Domestic and love life: Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Health: Today is not so good for travel plans. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Yellow

Libra: You will be leading your team to a next level and your name might also get highlighted.

Finance: There will be gain from women and favours from superiors.

Career: You will be getting good opportunity, professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health: You will schedule more medical appointment for regular check-ups.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio: In politics, you will be able to conquer over your enemies.

Finance: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains.

Career: Your recent work is actualised and your performance will be awesome.

Domestic and love life: Any short tour with your family members is possible.

Health: You will experience good health both physically and mentally. Do take out time for your regular exercise to maintain your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Sagittarius: Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realize this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.

Finance: There will gains through speculation.

Career: You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.

Domestic and love life: Your support to your life partner will increase your bond of relationship.

Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Capricorn: You may in an irritable mood if things don’t go your way.

Finance: Make proper use of finances today it is likely that some imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble.

Career: Don’t expect appreciation from seniors at your workplace for your work.

Domestic and love life: You’ll tend to be impulsive and lose self control. Relax and reflect a little before answering.

Health: Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Cream

Aquarius: You will be admired for your advisory skill.

Finance: You will take care of finances

Career: A serious approach to work assigned to you will help you leave a positive impression on your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Romance and new alliances are on the cards for those who are not yet committed to a relationship.

Health: Strike a balance in your diet by limiting your intake of fatty and sugary foods.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: White

Pisces: Listen to others’ ideas before reacting to them.

Finance: Public relations take a major time but also pay rich dividends.

Career: Business proposals will be coming but they might be complicated.

Domestic and love life: Those looking for a life partner matrimonial websites could be somewhat helpful today.

Health: You may be in restless could get upset.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:13 AM IST