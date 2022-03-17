Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You are optimistic and will continue to do well.
Finance: As far as money matter is considered, it is a fruitful period.
Career: Political influence will help you get projects for business.
Domestic and love life: Make new friends; this is good time to involve in social gatherings.
Health: You are going to do more physical activity than normal.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus: Students who are appearing for exam must go through their notes in detail.
Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.
Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change job.
Domestic and love life: Quarrels and misunderstandings are likely today with your spouse.
Health: Your parents might need extra care today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Light yellow
Gemini: In sports, you will be highlighted.
Finance: Hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.
Career: You will be given important responsibilities and new challenges.
Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.
Health: Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: White
Cancer: There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.
Finance: Business deals will be successful today.
Career: Lucrative job offers will come your way.
Domestic and love life: Give some time to your family.
Health: You would be successful to stick to your healthy eating schedule.
Lucky number: 35
Lucky colour: Cream
Leo: You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.
Finance: You will need to take advise of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.
Career: Professionals will see success in all their endeavours.
Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.
Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo: You have to plan your schedule today.
Finance: A long pending litigation will be resolved amicably.
Career: Your views or ideas will not be valued at the workplace and this will depress you.
Domestic and love life: Minor clashes with your partner may occur.
Health: Today is not so good for travel plans. Be cautious while driving.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Yellow
Libra: You will be leading your team to a next level and your name might also get highlighted.
Finance: There will be gain from women and favours from superiors.
Career: You will be getting good opportunity, professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine.
Health: You will schedule more medical appointment for regular check-ups.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: White
Scorpio: In politics, you will be able to conquer over your enemies.
Finance: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains.
Career: Your recent work is actualised and your performance will be awesome.
Domestic and love life: Any short tour with your family members is possible.
Health: You will experience good health both physically and mentally. Do take out time for your regular exercise to maintain your health.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Light yellow
Sagittarius: Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realize this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.
Finance: There will gains through speculation.
Career: You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.
Domestic and love life: Your support to your life partner will increase your bond of relationship.
Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow
Capricorn: You may in an irritable mood if things don’t go your way.
Finance: Make proper use of finances today it is likely that some imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble.
Career: Don’t expect appreciation from seniors at your workplace for your work.
Domestic and love life: You’ll tend to be impulsive and lose self control. Relax and reflect a little before answering.
Health: Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Cream
Aquarius: You will be admired for your advisory skill.
Finance: You will take care of finances
Career: A serious approach to work assigned to you will help you leave a positive impression on your seniors.
Domestic and love life: Romance and new alliances are on the cards for those who are not yet committed to a relationship.
Health: Strike a balance in your diet by limiting your intake of fatty and sugary foods.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: White
Pisces: Listen to others’ ideas before reacting to them.
Finance: Public relations take a major time but also pay rich dividends.
Career: Business proposals will be coming but they might be complicated.
Domestic and love life: Those looking for a life partner matrimonial websites could be somewhat helpful today.
Health: You may be in restless could get upset.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Yellow
