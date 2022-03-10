Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your ideas will work out today.

Finance: Finances will improve.

Career: Improve your skillsets. Those in sports and music will make more progress today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring happiness.

Health: You will see improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

Concentrate on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: Increments in the coming days are likely.

Career: There will be progress for those in engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life: You will be more focused on domestic activities today. Romance is in the air.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

You are likely to be a little disappointed by your exam results.

Finance: Investment will be a better option today rather than risky trading.

Career: Business meetings will not go well. You need to make some changes to win more contracts.

Domestic and love life: There will be little time for family as you slog away while managing new work schedules and ideas.

Health: You will feel confident.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow ochre

Cancer

You will try to increase your knowledge about a particular subject.

Finance: There can profit through trading and dealing in the retail sector.

Career: Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or your loved ones will support you in your problems this will give you the confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Negligible health issue needs to be treated promptly today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Leo

You will receive fame in medicine and politics.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: Try to be in the good books of your seniors.

Domestic and love life: House chores will be a little worrying today and to sort it out you have to get involved with it.

Health: Be cautious while driving; minor injury is indicated.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

You will play an important role in your sector.

Finance: There is a great demand for your services/products and you will make huge profits.

Career: Your name might get recommended to the higher-ups in the politics and social sector.

Domestic and love life: You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships.

Health: Staying in a good atmosphere will freshen up your mind today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Libra

Vigour and vitality are your trademarks.

Finance: Major sanctions or signing a document need to be done today.

Career: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are likely.

Domestic and love life: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.

Health: Travel plans will be hectic. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You will manage to grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situations at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: Good news will lessen mental pressure.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light orange

Sagittarius

Nagging and fault finding by someone may cause you irritation.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: Try to improve your lifestyle by inculcating self-discipline.

Domestic and love life: Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.

Health: Do not push yourself or become tense.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Cream

Capricorn

A career change will be associated with the change of residence too.

Finance: There will be gains through the short term market.

Career: You are sincere in your relationship with friends and co-workers.

Domestic and love life: Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Health: You will work hard during this period and never bother about sleep or rest.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius

Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing.

Finance: Business deals must be avoided today.

Career: Minor disagreements will be there at the workplace today

Domestic and love life: There might minor problems with your life partner today.

Health: You have to be cautious while driving or crossing roads today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Silver

Pisces: You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay.

Finance: Financially you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough money.

Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Health: Stress will get reduced.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: White

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST