Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Your ideas will work out today.

Finance: Finances will improve.

Career: Improve your skillsets. Those in sports and music will make more progress today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring happiness.

Health: You will see improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

Concentrate on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: Increments in the coming days are likely.

Career: There will be progress for those in engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life: You will be more focused on domestic activities today. Romance is in the air.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Gemini

You are likely to be a little disappointed by your exam results.

Finance: Investment will be a better option today rather than risky trading.

Career: Business meetings will not go well. You need to make some changes to win more contracts.

Domestic and love life: There will be little time for family as you slog away while managing new work schedules and ideas.

Health: You will feel confident.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow ochre

Cancer

You will try to increase your knowledge about a particular subject.

Finance: There can profit through trading and dealing in the retail sector.

Career: Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or your loved ones will support you in your problems this will give you the confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Negligible health issue needs to be treated promptly today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Leo

You will receive fame in medicine and politics.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: Try to be in the good books of your seniors.

Domestic and love life: House chores will be a little worrying today and to sort it out you have to get involved with it.

Health: Be cautious while driving; minor injury is indicated.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

You will play an important role in your sector.

Finance: There is a great demand for your services/products and you will make huge profits.

Career: Your name might get recommended to the higher-ups in the politics and social sector.

Domestic and love life: You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships.

Health: Staying in a good atmosphere will freshen up your mind today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Libra

Vigour and vitality are your trademarks.

Finance: Major sanctions or signing a document need to be done today.

Career: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are likely.

Domestic and love life: Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.

Health: Travel plans will be hectic. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You will manage to grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situations at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: Good news will lessen mental pressure.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light orange

Sagittarius

Nagging and fault finding by someone may cause you irritation.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: Try to improve your lifestyle by inculcating self-discipline.

Domestic and love life: Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.

Health: Do not push yourself or become tense.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Cream

Capricorn

A career change will be associated with the change of residence too.

Finance: There will be gains through the short term market.

Career: You are sincere in your relationship with friends and co-workers.

Domestic and love life: Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Health: You will work hard during this period and never bother about sleep or rest.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius

Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing.

Finance: Business deals must be avoided today.

Career: Minor disagreements will be there at the workplace today

Domestic and love life: There might minor problems with your life partner today.

Health: You have to be cautious while driving or crossing roads today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Silver

Pisces: You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay.

Finance: Financially you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough money.

Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Health: Stress will get reduced.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST