Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 05, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Politics between employees at work place will depress you. Do not let yourself become so discouraged that you give up on work that is important to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have full support of your family in whatever task you take. You will be fulfilling their dreams, which will make them happy. Those in sports and creative sector will do well today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Each and every opportunity in business and social work matters. Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will gain you more profits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might meet a person of your dreams. Travelling for official work will be fruitful. You might plan a funfilled tour with your family.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

At work, you may get the feeling that you are not being given due importance, or that your grievances are not being heard. Not to get disturbed about such things and keep working sincerely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Small injuries are likely. Be prepared for obstacles coming your way. Confusion will lead too mistakes while completing work. You are likely to find a new interest in business and romance.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You shall think out of the box, and thanks to your communication skills, you shall command a lot of authority. You will also expect others to take your orders seriously and follow them.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today moon is well placed and shows gains and benefits through the parents home and domestic life along with favours from the opposite sex.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You love planning and preparation in whatever you do. A litigation may end in a compromise. There will be success in politics and sports.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will find time for hobbies, sports and leisure activities. You tap all avenues and are all geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

In court cases it is advisable to seek future dates. You have to face some problems at work today, but try not to bring those tensions home.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Shopping trip is on the cards and you will end up buying clothes or things you have wanted for a while. In the social sector your work will be appreciated.

