Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you occupied.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: Those who are from banking, education, hospitality, finance, vehicle business will find success.
Domestic & love life: Household activities, banking, family get-together will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from eye / speech problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Confidence is your main strength.
Finance: Spend time and money to improve your health and personality.
Career: People from communication, networking, ad agencies, entertainment sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Keep your morals and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Studies and family responsibilities will keep you occupied.
Finance: Invest for your family needs.
Career: Those who are from banking, education, automobile sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a shopping trip with your family.Indulge in household chores.
Health: You may suffer from chest / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Dare to perform.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.
Career: Confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet your siblings.
Health: Maintain your health.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Travel and earn.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.
Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Fulfil all your wishes.
Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.
Career: Self-employed people or people from communication, consultancy backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.
Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Travel for your work.
Finance: Expect new investors to come onboard for your business.
Career: People from export, finance, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Pay loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may suffer due to workload or illness.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education, religious rituals.
Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Indulge in solving your business or family problems.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated so plan accordingly
Career: Servicemen may experience hurdles at the workplace. Doctors, astrologers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life might suffer due to busy work schedule.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain,indigestion, dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Travelling for business or educational purposes is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling and education.
Career: People from communication, tourism, education, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Avoid helping someone financially.
Finance: Pay loan premiums, insurance premium
Career: People from insurance, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family, in-laws is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, indigestion.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoy work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on parties, entertainment and family.
Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, and spiritual backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, lower back pain, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)