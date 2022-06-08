e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you occupied.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are from banking, education, hospitality, finance, vehicle business will find success.

Domestic & love life: Household activities, banking, family get-together will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from eye / speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Spend time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: People from communication, networking, ad agencies, entertainment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Keep your morals and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Studies and family responsibilities will keep you occupied.

Finance: Invest for your family needs.

Career: Those who are from banking, education, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a shopping trip with your family.Indulge in household chores.

Health: You may suffer from chest / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Dare to perform.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.

Career: Confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet your siblings.

Health: Maintain your health.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Travel and earn.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Fulfil all your wishes.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Self-employed people or people from communication, consultancy backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.

Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Travel for your work.

Finance: Expect new investors to come onboard for your business.

Career: People from export, finance, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Pay loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may suffer due to workload or illness.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education, religious rituals.

Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Indulge in solving your business or family problems.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated so plan accordingly

Career: Servicemen may experience hurdles at the workplace. Doctors, astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life might suffer due to busy work schedule.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain,indigestion, dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travelling for business or educational purposes is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling and education.

Career: People from communication, tourism, education, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially.

Finance: Pay loan premiums, insurance premium

Career: People from insurance, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family, in-laws is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, indigestion.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on parties, entertainment and family.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, and spiritual backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lower back pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai crime branch officer reaches Delhi to seek information on Lawrence...

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai crime branch officer reaches Delhi to seek information on Lawrence...

RBI interest rate hike not looking good for realty sector

RBI interest rate hike not looking good for realty sector

Mumbai: First aid kits to be made available for kids in civic parks

Mumbai: First aid kits to be made available for kids in civic parks

COVID-19: Mumbai lags behind in vaccinating children

COVID-19: Mumbai lags behind in vaccinating children