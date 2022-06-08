Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you occupied.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are from banking, education, hospitality, finance, vehicle business will find success.

Domestic & love life: Household activities, banking, family get-together will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from eye / speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Spend time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: People from communication, networking, ad agencies, entertainment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Keep your morals and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Studies and family responsibilities will keep you occupied.

Finance: Invest for your family needs.

Career: Those who are from banking, education, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a shopping trip with your family.Indulge in household chores.

Health: You may suffer from chest / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Dare to perform.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.

Career: Confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet your siblings.

Health: Maintain your health.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Travel and earn.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Fulfil all your wishes.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Self-employed people or people from communication, consultancy backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.

Health: You may suffer from cough and cold.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Travel for your work.

Finance: Expect new investors to come onboard for your business.

Career: People from export, finance, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Pay loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may suffer due to workload or illness.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education, religious rituals.

Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Indulge in solving your business or family problems.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated so plan accordingly

Career: Servicemen may experience hurdles at the workplace. Doctors, astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life might suffer due to busy work schedule.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain,indigestion, dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travelling for business or educational purposes is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling and education.

Career: People from communication, tourism, education, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially.

Finance: Pay loan premiums, insurance premium

Career: People from insurance, occult science backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family, in-laws is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, indigestion.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on parties, entertainment and family.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, and spiritual backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lower back pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red