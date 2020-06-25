Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
On the work front, many things may happen at one time you. Your family life will be peaceful. Your life-partner will give you happiness. Be careful while on wheels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Those who are in the field of construction will see opportunities coming on their way. Consistency is the key to success for those who are associated with the social sector.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Businesses like pharmacy and stationary will do well. Financial gains for both business and working professionals are on the cards. Your life partner may give good news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Minor problems related to daily life may hassle you a bit. Your expenses will increase. Pay attention to domestic issues and try to solve them as early as possible.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Those who are single or unmarried who are looking ahead to get hitched may find their prospective partner. Seek parent’s advice before making any career choices. Pending tasks will get over on time.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your confidence level will increase. Your co-workers will prove beneficial to you today. You will be successful in all your endeavours.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Increased aggression may land you in trouble. But aggressive attitude will help you in getting the work done by employees before the deadline. Students will have a successful day.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will gain momentum and you will chase the goals at lightning speed. With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, you will make the right choices on both personal and professional fronts.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Business people may suffer from small losses. Avoid arguing with your spouse/ lover. Don’t worry too much about financial matters. Be careful while making a decision at the workplace.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Love is in the air. Singles may fall in love and those who are married will spend romantic time with their partner. Co-workers will take a stand for you at the workplace. Financial matters will get resolved soon.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Monetary gains are on the cars. Business speculation will prove beneficial. Legal matters will take some more time to get solved. Romantic life will be blissful.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
The problems and confusions which were bothering you will finally get cleared off. will be cleared off. It will be easy to increase cash reserves and assets in the present scenario.