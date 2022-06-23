Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

A good day to travel and meditate. Expect to spend on luxury items or for women in your family. People in fields like tourism and entertainment will benefit. Students can go abroad for studies. You may go on a pilgrimage, or buy a large home. Take care not to get a throat problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is a day to travel and earn. Expect expenditure for medical treatment or entertainment. People who have careers in tourism and entertainment will be successful. Interviews will be successful, and you may get a desired permit or licence. Some may suffer from muscle pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

It’s a day for changeover of job or business. If you are looking for a job, you may find one. People in fields like production, entertainment and education will benefit. Unmarried people may find a life partner of their choice.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

A good day to buy a vehicle or house or to enter a new house. Expect expenditure for education. People in education field will get success. Promotion or training camps indicated. Exams will be successful. Some may suffer from inflammation, chest pain or indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in business/job/family life. You can pay loan or insurance premiums. Stress or work pressure is indicated. People in fields like entertainment or insurance will benefit. Your children will argue with you. Health of parents might also be disturbed.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is a day to travel and have fun. Expect expenses on luxury or beauty items. People in fields like education, event management, lodging and tourism will benefit. It’s a good day to settle marriage proposals. Some people may suffer from toothache or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is a day to recover your stuck money. Expect expenditure on luxury items or drinks. Businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. The unemployed may get a job. Some people may suffer from lower back pain. Physical and mental stress are indicated.

Lucky no: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

SCORPIO

A good day to invest. Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated. People in fields like art/ entertainment/sports/share market will benefit. Some of you may go abroad for education/business, or for a vacation with family. Some may get hospitalised, but will get cured soon.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

You may gain something after losing something. Expect expenditure for house repairing / vehicle repairing. People in fields like education / occult science/entertainment / religious business. Students will find it difficult to concentrate in studies, as relatives may visit and there may be a fun atmosphere around. Some may suffer from dysentery / kidney problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Today is a day to do your regular work along with some entertainment. Expenses on family or education are indicated. People in fields like event management will benefit. You can blog about your travel experience. Some may go abroad for business or education. Get a health checkup for diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is a good day to learn anything related to art. Some people may invest in house, or a vehicle. People in fields like education or architecture will be successful. Students will get success in exams. Family life will be enjoyable.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

People may seek your advice today. Businessmen can plan the budget to expand their business. You may perform some spiritual activity at your workplace. It’s a good day to start meditation or any spiritual activity. Some may suffer from kidney or skin problems, weight gain or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red