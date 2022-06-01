Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Enjoy, entertain and travel.
Finance: Spend money to improve your health, personality.
Career: People from stock market, entertainment, sports, occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Students may find it difficult to study. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend family get together.
Health: You may suffer from mental/physical stres, injury, acidity, headache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travel and invest.
Finance: Invest in property, vehicle, education.
Career: Job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Pay medical bills. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.
Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Growth in power and success is indicated.
Finance: Achieve financial stability. Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.
Career: People from govt., police/administration, hospitality backgrounds will find success. Mistakes at workplace or dispute with seniors is also indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Avoid dispute with father or children.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain, body ache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Use your knowledge to solve problems in work and family life.
Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education is expected.
Career: People from education, real estate, and mechanical sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Academic disturbance is expected. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.
Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Pay loan premium. You may have to give commission to get your work done.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, business, mechanical sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse or younger sibling is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, heartache, back pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Control your anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.
Career: People from event management and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, back pain, throat pain, and eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Control your anger and take care of your health.
Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.
Career: People from education, sports, hospitality, and political backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities. Dispute with father is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Pay loan installments. Invest in land.
Career: People from martial arts, bodybuilding, mechanical, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 1 Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your work and familial relationships.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.
Career: People from education, STEM, medical abckgrounds, and pathology labs will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Keep control of your words as they can spoil your relations. You may face family disputes.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: House/car/business loans will be sanctioned today.
Career: People from finance companies will find success. Disputes at work place is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, acidity.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.
Career: People from bank, travel-tourism, technical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
