Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Enjoy, entertain and travel.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health, personality.

Career: People from stock market, entertainment, sports, occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may find it difficult to study. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend family get together.

Health: You may suffer from mental/physical stres, injury, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle, education.

Career: Job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Pay medical bills. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Growth in power and success is indicated.

Finance: Achieve financial stability. Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.

Career: People from govt., police/administration, hospitality backgrounds will find success. Mistakes at workplace or dispute with seniors is also indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid dispute with father or children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain, body ache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Use your knowledge to solve problems in work and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate, and mechanical sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Academic disturbance is expected. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Pay loan premium. You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, business, mechanical sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse or younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, heartache, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from event management and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, back pain, throat pain, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Control your anger and take care of your health.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from education, sports, hospitality, and political backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities. Dispute with father is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Pay loan installments. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, bodybuilding, mechanical, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 1 Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your work and familial relationships.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, STEM, medical abckgrounds, and pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep control of your words as they can spoil your relations. You may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House/car/business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from finance companies will find success. Disputes at work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.

Career: People from bank, travel-tourism, technical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red