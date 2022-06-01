 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Enjoy, entertain and travel.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health, personality.

Career: People from stock market, entertainment, sports, occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may find it difficult to study. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend family get together.

Health: You may suffer from mental/physical stres, injury, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle, education.

Career: Job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Pay medical bills. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Growth in power and success is indicated.

Finance: Achieve financial stability. Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.

Career: People from govt., police/administration, hospitality backgrounds will find success. Mistakes at workplace or dispute with seniors is also indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid dispute with father or children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain, body ache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Use your knowledge to solve problems in work and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate, and mechanical sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Academic disturbance is expected. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Pay loan premium. You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, business, mechanical sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse or younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, heartache, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from event management and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, back pain, throat pain, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Control your anger and take care of your health.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from education, sports, hospitality, and political backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities. Dispute with father is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Pay loan installments. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, bodybuilding, mechanical, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 1 Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your work and familial relationships.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, STEM, medical abckgrounds, and pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep control of your words as they can spoil your relations. You may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House/car/business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from finance companies will find success. Disputes at work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.

Career: People from bank, travel-tourism, technical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Urban Bodies Elections: Bhopal, Indore to vote on July 6, phase II polls on July 13

Urban Bodies Elections: Bhopal, Indore to vote on July 6, phase II polls on July 13

Was Kolkata's Nazrul Manch a death trap for singer KK?

Was Kolkata's Nazrul Manch a death trap for singer KK?

Sourav Ganguly's cryptic tweet: Dada at his enigmatic best, again

Sourav Ganguly's cryptic tweet: Dada at his enigmatic best, again

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in National Herald money laundering case