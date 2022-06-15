e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
ARIES

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.

Career: People from education, arts/entertainment, sports, bank, politics backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Travel and study.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle.

Career: People from bank, hospitality, medical, politics backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative to do household work. Academic life mightbe disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, ear/eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things, health, business.

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Business tour or family function is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye/heart problems, weakness.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of health, travel, and invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, travelling.

Career: People from medical, opthamologist, dentists will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to illness, job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, children, medical treatment.

Career: A job transfer is indicated. Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for family decisions.

Health: Overall health will be fine. You may suffer from headache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel, study, and spend.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, medical bills, family, and education.

Career: People from tourism, medical, education sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Buy property or vehicle.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, back pain, heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Success in work and commercial life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and business growth.

Career: People from communication, journalism, education, travelling backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, ear/heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Hurdles in career and family life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travelling, education.

Career: People from banking, medical, hospitality sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from BP, eye / heart problems, knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: Mental/physical stress, work pressure, loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, body ache, injuries.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel and spend.

Finance: Expenditure on family, medical treatment, loan premium are expected today.

Career: People from insurance, banking/finance, medical backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their fathers. Married life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, heart/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, business, spouse.

Career: Venture into business along with a job. People from finance companies will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Business/family meetings are indicated today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Earn, don’t lose.

Career: Promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Your spouse or children may face some problems.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye /heart problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

