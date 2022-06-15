Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.
Career: People from education, arts/entertainment, sports, bank, politics backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend a family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Travel and study.
Finance: Invest in property, vehicle.
Career: People from bank, hospitality, medical, politics backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative to do household work. Academic life mightbe disturbed.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, ear/eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Travel and take care of health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things, health, business.
Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: Business tour or family function is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from eye/heart problems, weakness.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Take care of health, travel, and invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, travelling.
Career: People from medical, opthamologist, dentists will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to illness, job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
All your wishes will be fulfilled.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, children, medical treatment.
Career: A job transfer is indicated. Administration will be in your control.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative for family decisions.
Health: Overall health will be fine. You may suffer from headache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Travel, study, and spend.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, medical bills, family, and education.
Career: People from tourism, medical, education sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Buy property or vehicle.
Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, back pain, heart problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Success in work and commercial life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and business growth.
Career: People from communication, journalism, education, travelling backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, ear/heart problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Hurdles in career and family life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travelling, education.
Career: People from banking, medical, hospitality sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from BP, eye / heart problems, knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Mental/physical stress, work pressure, loss in business is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, body ache, injuries.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Travel and spend.
Finance: Expenditure on family, medical treatment, loan premium are expected today.
Career: People from insurance, banking/finance, medical backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their fathers. Married life may be disturbed.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, heart/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Work and family life will keep you busy.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children, business, spouse.
Career: Venture into business along with a job. People from finance companies will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Business/family meetings are indicated today.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Earn, don’t lose.
Career: Promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Your spouse or children may face some problems.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye /heart problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red