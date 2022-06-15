Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.

Career: People from education, arts/entertainment, sports, bank, politics backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Travel and study.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle.

Career: People from bank, hospitality, medical, politics backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative to do household work. Academic life mightbe disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, ear/eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things, health, business.

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Business tour or family function is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye/heart problems, weakness.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of health, travel, and invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, travelling.

Career: People from medical, opthamologist, dentists will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to illness, job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, children, medical treatment.

Career: A job transfer is indicated. Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for family decisions.

Health: Overall health will be fine. You may suffer from headache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel, study, and spend.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, medical bills, family, and education.

Career: People from tourism, medical, education sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Buy property or vehicle.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, back pain, heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Success in work and commercial life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and business growth.

Career: People from communication, journalism, education, travelling backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, ear/heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Hurdles in career and family life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travelling, education.

Career: People from banking, medical, hospitality sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from BP, eye / heart problems, knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: Mental/physical stress, work pressure, loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, body ache, injuries.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel and spend.

Finance: Expenditure on family, medical treatment, loan premium are expected today.

Career: People from insurance, banking/finance, medical backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their fathers. Married life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, heart/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, business, spouse.

Career: Venture into business along with a job. People from finance companies will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Business/family meetings are indicated today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Earn, don’t lose.

Career: Promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Your spouse or children may face some problems.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye /heart problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red