Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 15, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.
Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel
Career: People in fields like art/ ads / entertainment/ medical /bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: You will get family support in your business. Family function is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Day to study/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property/health
Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/indigetion.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Day to travel/expenditure/communicate
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /communication/luxury items
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with children/ sibling
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: family get together/function is indicated
Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Day to travel/work with caution as some obstacle/loss indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/travel/communication
Career: People in insurance/repair work /entertainment/art bar /pub will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
It’s a Day to earn/ travel/ entertain/ expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/travel
Career: People in art/entertainment/tourism/lodging/event management will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey/picnic with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem/diabetes
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Day to struggle/phy or mental stress/ loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/premiums
Career: Interior decorators/ automobile/entertainers/ artists/doctors/ will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Day to travel/enjoy/ expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.
Career: people in arts/ entertainment/sports/ advertisement will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Day to study/decorate house/vehicle
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle
Career: People in art classes/ decoration/architects/automobiles/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Day to enjoy/travel with caution as some loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/travel/commuication
Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
