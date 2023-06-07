Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 08, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/business/ work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family business / property /education/vehicle
Career: Those who are in education / vehicle / milk products/ liquid products business will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may spend day, in study/ household activities / family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee / chest problems
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to communicate /travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/ travel/ communication/ presentation
Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder/ ear pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day for family responsibilities/ business loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ premiums
Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems are also indicated.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: red
CANCER
Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse
Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse
Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time
Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure for ill health / travel
Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.
Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.
Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like entertainment / sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your children’s advice will help you. You may have good time with children.
Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today you can balance family time and office time
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ vehicle / house.
Career: People from fields like ware housing / automobiles / property will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Some people may work from home/ do house hold activities
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your communication/ higher education / religious rituals
Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and siblings
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.
Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly
Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye /dysentery
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse
Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse
Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time
Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill
Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.
Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife
Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.
Domestic & love life: It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their children.
Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red