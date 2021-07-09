Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's a favourable day in terms of finance. A change in career or job is likely. You may buy a new property. Your love life will be happy and blissful. Take care of your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Interesting proposals/ long-term contracts are around the corner for business people. Read all the documents carefully before finalising them. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your life partner and your friends will support you in times of need. Avoid taking unnecessary stress. Finances will be good. Sportspersons/ actors may have a progressive day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will have success in all your endeavours and may have gains from various sources. Your professional life will slowly come back on track. Students will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be careful while making decisions. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors. Delays and hindrances are seen on the work front due to which you may get upset.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. You may get honoured for the deeds you have done in the past. Stay calm.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will feel independent, relaxed and satisfied. Your social life will be busier than ever. Gains are on the cards. You may spend some quality time with your loved ones/ friends.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students may have a successful day. Those preparing for competitive exams may do well. You will enjoy this day to its fullest. Family life needs attention. Drive cautiously.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Choice or necessity will make you more discerning about who your friends and companions are. You will be concerned about your well-being. Cut down your expenses.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Opportunities and rewards are foreseen. Promotion is also seen on the cards for some natives. The social circle will expand. You may meet some interesting people.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Be careful to keep your energy at a high vibration, which means operating from a positive, not negative standpoint. Be in the company of people who have a positive outlook

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Major work of your project has to be attended today to get success. Your optimism will help you regain the lost confidence. You will perform well on the professional front.

