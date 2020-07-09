Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Politicians will see a rise in their popularity and prestige. Today, you will feel more content and happy. Your life partner will in a big mood for romance. Avoid going out from the house.
Family matters are likely to get resolved. Unmarried people may find their prospective life partner. Students will do well in their exams. Travel plans should be postponed.
While doing your office work, pay attention to every small detail and minute technicalities in order to avoid mistakes. Singles should think twice before starting a new office romance. Take care of health.
New friendships are on the cards. Your enemies/ opponents will be totally vanquished. You may get honoured for the meritorious deeds which you had done in the past.
Minor health problems are likely to occur. Be careful on the health front, stomach ache or cold may affect your well-being. Try to maintain peace at home, avoid arguing with life partner or loved ones. Sportsperson and actors may have a tough day.
Working professionals should be ready on their toes as their seniors are likely to conduct a surprise meeting. A misunderstanding between your family members and relatives should get cleared-off as soon as possible.
There are strong chances that your name may get recommended for a promotion. Spend time with your children and see if they have any problem. Writers will be at their creative best.
Good ideas about home and self-improvements may throng your mind. A positive and heart-to-heart interaction with your life-partner will strengthen you, excite you and inspire you to achieve more.
An argument may occur between you and your spouse. Your health needs care. Stay away from quarrels, it will increase your temper and affect your mental state. Be careful while on the wheels.
You will have emotional, psychic and spiritual growth. Travel and enlarging your inner perceptions will form the theme for some days ahead. Your confidence will boost.
Obstacles and delays will not just affect your work but it will also disturb your peace of mind. Domestic issues will also up your stress. Avoid trading in the stocks.
Disagreements with colleagues or loved ones need to be objectively analysed and you will see where you need to make changes. Don’t lose your temper if things don’t go your way.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)