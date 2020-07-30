Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your ideas, hard efforts and commitments will now reap the fruits of success. Avoid travelling as much as possible. Do not neglect your partner's feeling.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Those in the field of politics would make a good impression on the public. On the domestic front, the atmosphere at home will be happy and peaceful as family matters are likely to get solved.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Make sure that you don't daydream and focus on your work and responsibilities instead. Unexpected meetings and conferences may disturb your daily work schedule. Take care of your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You are likely to get hurt by someone who is very close to you. Today, there are chances that your loved ones won't understand your inner feelings which will affect you on the emotional level. Work pressure will increase.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
It's a good day in terms of money and finance. A rise in income is on the cards for the working professionals. The atmosphere at home will be happy and peaceful. Big and bright opportunities are around the corner.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
New associates and friends will become prominent now. On the social front, your popularity among your friends and relatives may soar. With the help of a well-wisher or some close friend, you will make good benefits.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
In your professional life, you will climb the ladder of success. You will get a chance to earn more. Without much labour and efforts, you would be able to earn sufficient money. Legal matters may end in your favour.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You can now expect good growth from your business. Working professionals and those in the field of politics will see increased stability in their career. Your status will improve.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Even small negligence while handling important communication will cost your job. Stay focused while doing office work. Tiredness and boredom might dampen your spirits for which you ought to take occasional retreats.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Writers and artists will get good opportunities. Business people and politicians will enjoy their name and fame. You would be able to solve difficult problems with ease, thanks to your intelligence.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are on the cards. Communication skills may get tested at your workplace. Travelling might get hectic.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Stay away from junk food and unfavourable environmental conditions. Control your temper. Spend most of your time with your family and loved ones as much as possible.