Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Listen to your critics if you really want to improve yourself. Happiness will prevail. Try to understand your life partner's feelings. Don't neglect the problems in marital life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be very careful in terms of health as you are likely to suffer from minor ailments. Stay away from all kinds of arguments. Be diplomatic in your approach at the workplace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your joyful nature will win many hearts. The stress level at work will reduce. Avoid travelling with your family if not necessary. Pay attention to your domestic problems.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may have an opportunity to collaborate with a business firm/ venture which is successful. The money flow is good and consistent. Spend quality time with your spouse.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Focus more on business/ career. Be open to advise from trusted associates as they may be able to pinpoint certain areas that need more attention. Your love life will be good.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There should be a fine balance between your thoughts and actions. Health problems are likely to trouble you if ignored, minor issues may turn major. Control your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Avoid family arguments, your focus should be more on maintaining peace and harmony at home. Keep a tab on your health problems. Injury is likely, be careful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Partnership businesses will flourish. You may reach your goals at a faster pace. Promotion is on the cards for working professionals. The luck is with you today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will become more balanced in your life. You may unlock new achievements. You will be at your creative best. Your colleagues will support you. Avoid overthinking.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Helpful colleagues will ease some of your tensions. The workload is likely to reduce. You may think of giving your home a makeover. You may buy a new property.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may expect to be showered with love and affection in your relationship. Those who are single may find their prospective life partner. Stay connected to your loved ones.

