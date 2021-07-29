Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Listen to your critics if you really want to improve yourself. Happiness will prevail. Try to understand your life partner's feelings. Don't neglect the problems in marital life.</p>.<p>Be very careful in terms of health as you are likely to suffer from minor ailments. Stay away from all kinds of arguments. Be diplomatic in your approach at the workplace.</p>.<p>Your joyful nature will win many hearts. The stress level at work will reduce. Avoid travelling with your family if not necessary. Pay attention to your domestic problems.</p>.<p>You may have an opportunity to collaborate with a business firm/ venture which is successful. The money flow is good and consistent. Spend quality time with your spouse.</p>.<p>Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.</p>.<p>Focus more on business/ career. Be open to advise from trusted associates as they may be able to pinpoint certain areas that need more attention. Your love life will be good.</p>.<p>There should be a fine balance between your thoughts and actions. Health problems are likely to trouble you if ignored, minor issues may turn major. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Avoid family arguments, your focus should be more on maintaining peace and harmony at home. Keep a tab on your health problems. Injury is likely, be careful.</p>.<p>Partnership businesses will flourish. You may reach your goals at a faster pace. Promotion is on the cards for working professionals. The luck is with you today.</p>.<p>You will become more balanced in your life. You may unlock new achievements. You will be at your creative best. Your colleagues will support you. Avoid overthinking.</p>.<p>Helpful colleagues will ease some of your tensions. The workload is likely to reduce. You may think of giving your home a makeover. You may buy a new property.</p>.<p>You may expect to be showered with love and affection in your relationship. Those who are single may find their prospective life partner. Stay connected to your loved ones.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FBIXS1BzPPT4tiVxv1HAXV"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FBIXS1BzPPT4tiVxv1HAXV">click here. </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>