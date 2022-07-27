Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career
Finance: You may buy property / vehicle today.
Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property dealer will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother may have some health issue today. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.
Health: Some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / weakness
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful
Finance: You may invest in communication / advertisements
Career: People in fields like communication / journalism / publication will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy with your siblings
Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from knee pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or make your loss
Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.
Career: People in fields like occult science / education / repairing/insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today you may face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / father/ spouse
Career: People in fields like insurance /surgeons / repairing / people who deal with funeral rituals will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education / travel is indicated. Take care of yourself / father/ spouse.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / head ache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to get returns of your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health / office expansion / career development
Career: Jobless people may get job. People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited
Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to work load / illness
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / constipation / bronchitis
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
VIRGO
Jobless people will get job. Economic growth is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health
Career: People in fields like law& court / religion / entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / asthma / back pain /constipation
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LIBRA
Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment
Career: Some people may leave their job. People in fields like art / entertainment / religion will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Good news from children is indicated. Good day for meditation. You may enjoy with children
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / chest pain / bronchitis /asthma
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study / take rest at home / work at home
Finance: expect expenditure on education / home
Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / consultancy will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may feel lazy and would like to rest at home / do some work at home
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / shoulder pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to Struggle and earn
Finance: Today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.
Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today Take care of mother’s health. You will step out of your house for some reason
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / tooth ache / throat / eye problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to receive delayed payments
Finance: Expect expenditure on health / family needs
Career: People in fields like bank / finance / consultancy will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain / throat / eye problem
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
AQUARIUS
Today is the day for travel / expenditure / investment /medical treatment
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / travel
Career: People in fields like medical / tourism / finance / pharmacy will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed because of illness or low mood,
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /sinus / eye problem.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party / travel
Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party / travel
Career: People in fields like event management / sports / art/ travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long duration travels may be planned. Delay in travels is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from low mood / asthma / bronchitis / hair fall
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
