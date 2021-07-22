Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try to make a flexible schedule. Delays are seen on the cards. Be clear about your goals on the business front. Think twice before you speak. Value your relationships.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may achieve what you want unless you are putting in the right amount of effort. New ambitions will be realised. Your love life will be fine. Do not neglect your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Good monetary rewards are waiting for you on the work front. Improved health will leave a positive impact on your personal life. Love is in the air. Marriage is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are moving ahead with intensity. Your social life is packed with outings and visits. You may spend money on yourself, like buying good clothes and accessories, etc.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Business may gain some stability. Those in the field of politics may progress well. Consult your seniors if you are feeling stuck on the career path. Small problems will get solved.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Disagreements between you and your partner/ spouse may lead to a clash. Be careful while handling key projects at the workplace. Investing in stocks may prove beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Think straight and do things correctly in a simpler way. Your seniors will appreciate your work and the progress you have made so far. Trading in commodities may be fruitful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Avoid making hasty decisions on the career/ business font. Do not get frustrated if your work gets delayed due to something. Control your anger. Don't argue with your spouse.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will have progress in your present business but don’t invest or lend money for any new business. Do not hide anything from your life partner. Be calm, stay positive.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need an honest friend who can guide you and show you the right path in tough times. Focus on the present rather than the future. Avoid lending money to others.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Avoid spending your hard-earned money on shopping sprees. Problems are foreseen on the financial side. Health may be troublesome, so be careful. Avoid driving at night.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in the field of the social sector may have a challenging day. People may try to dominate you, deal with them tactfully, avoid getting angry on them. Travelling is likely.

