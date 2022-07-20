e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /meditate / expenditure /invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items or for female members in your family. Today is the day for investment.

Career: People in fields like tourism / religious business / cosmetics/ entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel for studies/ pilgrimage is expected. Some people may buy vehicle/ flat which is luxurious and big in size.

Health: Female members may visit medical clinic or hospital for their health issues. Some people may suffer from throat / skin problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to earn / take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical treatment

Career: People in fields like medical / entertainment / occult science /arts will be successful

Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Some people may get the permits or licenses. Some people can get success in competitive exams.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / kidney / skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for changeover of job or business

Finance: Jobless people may get job. Some people may get permanent

Career: People in fields like tourism / entertainment / education / automobile will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people can find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house or to enter a new house

Finance: Expect expenditure for education / vehicle.

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / decoration will get success

Domestic & love life: Some people may get promotion. Some people may attend training camps. Exams will be successful. Some people may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / chest pain/diabetes

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to avoid mistakes in business/ job / family life

Finance: Today you can pay loan premiums or insurance premiums

Career: Serviceman will feel stressed, work pressure and tiredness. Loss in business is indicated. People in fields like occult science / hardware /garage / insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey is indicated. Obstacles in journey are indicated. Health of father will also be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from / arm / eyes /nervousness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel and fun

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury / beauty items / vehicle

Career: People in fields like education / event management / lodging /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people will find their life partner. Good day for marriage settlements. Today you can enjoy with your spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / tooth ache / skin problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to recover your stuck money

Finance: Expect expenditure on illness / luxury items / drinks

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job today

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / Lower back pain / muscle pain. Physical stress, mental stress, injury are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People in fields like art/ entertainment/ sports / share market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people may go abroad for education/ business tour. Some may go out for vacation with family.

Health: Some people may get hospitalized, but they will get cured soon.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to gain something after losing something

Finance: Expect expenditure for house repairing / vehicle repairing

Career: People in fields like education / occult science / religious business.

Domestic & love life: Students will find it difficult to concentrate in studies, as some relatives may visit your home or some fun and frolic atmosphere may be around.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / kidney / chest pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to your regular work along with some entertainment.

Finance: Expenses on mother/ wife/ sibling /education are indicated.

Career: People in fields like entertainment / event management / beauty products will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Some people may go abroad for business tour/ education. Newly married couple can go for honeymoon. Some people can go out for vacation with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / diabetes

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is a good day to learn anything related to art.

Finance: Some people may invest in house, or a vehicle.

Career: People in fields like education/ architecture / automobile will be successful

Domestic & love life: Students will get success in exams. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / indigestion / back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today your advice will be helpful for others.

Finance: Businessmen will plan the budget to expand their business.

Career: You may perform some religious or spiritual activity at your office place. People in fields like education / spiritual guru / yoga / meditation

Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. You may read a spiritual book.

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney / skin / weight gain / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

