Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
The transit of planets is likely to affect your professional and financial life adversely. On the personal and domestic fronts, things will be under control but health-wise, you may face some ups and downs.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Gather information and check the background of people who are offering you a business deal. You won’t be able to concentrate on your work due to disturbed domestic life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your seniors will appreciate your work. It is advisable that you focus more on the pending assignments and finish them first. Increased work pressure may keep you away from family which may make your spouse upset.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Pay attention to your employees’ needs. Your friends will help overcome and guide you from despair. Devoting to God will make you mentally and emotionally strong.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be able to sort previous issues at the workplace and would get back with a bang with new ideas and prospects. Family life will be happy and blissful. Avoid oily food.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. Your leadership and organisational skills will outshine others. Health needs attention.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will get free from most of your worries and tension. Work pressure is likely to increase. Matters related to relatives and friends will keep you on your toes.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may realise that people are taking you for granted and that they don’t respect your efforts and feelings. Instead of feeling bad about it, you should prioritise those people who stood with you through thick and thin.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your punctuality and particularity will impress your seniors and bosses. Your communication skills will help you lock new business deals. For singles, love is in the air.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
People in the field of education and insurance will have a successful day. You may get in touch with your long lost friends and relatives. Avoid going unnecessarily out from home. Don’t neglect your health.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Continuous growth in your job/ profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seriousness towards studies shall endow you better results. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Keep a tab on your anger. You are likely to hurt others with your rude behaviour and bitter talks. Be very careful in terms of personal relationships. Pay attention to your family.