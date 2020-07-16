Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will display the best diplomatic abilities and will do well in various spheres of life. Romantic relationship will be fine. It could be a favourable day for you since luck is by your side.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Get ready, as your bosses are likely to put additional responsibilities on your shoulders. Your curiosity will increase and you will gain more knowledge in your field.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Improved communication and understanding between you and your partner will work wonders. On the business front, new rivals/ competitors are likely to rise against you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Small injuries are on the cards. Avoid being critical and judgemental towards everyone at the workplace. Cross-check your work, go through every detail, so that there is no chance of mistakes.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Avoid arguing with your life partner and your co-workers as the minor argument may turn into a big verbal spat which may put you in a difficult situation. Overconfidence may land you in trouble. Tension and stress are likely to increase.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Cross check all the documents/ legal papers before signing as the document or the paper may have hidden clauses. The difference of opinion among couples is likely to occur. Avoid travelling as much as possible.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
As far as health is a concern, everything will be normal and no serious or critical a situation is foreseen. Elevation of power and authority is on the cards for some working professionals.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Sportspersons should practise with optimum care as they are likely to get injured while practising. Students should focus more on their studies. Find innovative ways to get rid of your problems.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will make good progress in your field. You will achieve material happiness and your social status will improve. You will make the right moves to achieve your goals in professional life.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Today, your seniors might not give importance to your views and ideas which may hurt your ego and self-esteem. Try to be calm and don’t let work stress affect your family life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your focus towards improving your skills and knowledge will increase so that you can reach new heights in your career. It is a favourable day for students. Do not neglect your health.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Impulsive behaviour may land you in trouble. Your efforts to improve both on the personal and professional fronts will be praise-worthy. Pay attention to your family life.