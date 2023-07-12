Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/sports

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family function/ GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye /ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/education.

Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day for house hold activities/ enjoy with family

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/business/travel

Career: People in politics/ medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health / journey of Family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel/.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/politics/Govt./hotel will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health

Career: People in politics/medical/ hotel/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem/fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health / journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will get success after some struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/premiums.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/politics/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors /occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People in occult/medical/ security/insurance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/spouse is indicated.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/spouse/business.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital/security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse

Career: People in arts/sports/entertainment/medical/politics/govt/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ career/ house/ vehicle/ education

Career: People in medical/ govt/politics/ automobile/education/property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with sibling/ children/mother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red