 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/sports

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family function/ GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye /ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/education.

Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day for house hold activities/ enjoy with family

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/business/travel

Career: People in politics/ medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health / journey of Family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel/.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/politics/Govt./hotel will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health

Career: People in politics/medical/ hotel/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem/fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health / journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will get success after some struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/premiums.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/politics/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors /occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People in occult/medical/ security/insurance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/spouse is indicated.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/spouse/business.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital/security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse

Career: People in arts/sports/entertainment/medical/politics/govt/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ career/ house/ vehicle/ education

Career: People in medical/ govt/politics/ automobile/education/property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with sibling/ children/mother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...