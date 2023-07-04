Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education /children

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/children is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / back pain is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your business / land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / chest pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/ travel/communication

Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache /shoulder/stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ control your anger

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from backpain / knee pain /body pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/invest /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel / health.

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ education/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye problem/chest pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ repair work /medical

Career: commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance people will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity /chest/ eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business / vehicle/house is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ communication/career

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / knee pain /body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy /expenditure with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /tooth ache/ injury/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle/premiums is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to struggle in career/business family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/travel/health

Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment /sports

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White