Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education /children
Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/children is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / back pain is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for your business / land/ communication/travel
Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / chest pain is indicated
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/ travel/communication
Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache /shoulder/stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ control your anger
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career
Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from backpain / knee pain /body pain /tooth ache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to travel/invest /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel / health.
Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ education/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye problem/chest pain
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ repair work /medical
Career: commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance people will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity /chest/ eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business / vehicle/house is expected.
Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ communication/career
Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / knee pain /body ache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to travel/ enjoy /expenditure with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /tooth ache/ injury/eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle/premiums is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to struggle in career/business family life
Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/travel/health
Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling /spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment /sports
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment/ sports.
Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White