 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property

Career: People in occult / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property/travel

Career: People in tourism / technical/ armed forces/police will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property

Career: People in Technical/ construction/ police/ sports will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today enjoy in personal and commercial life with some struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/health.

Career: People in Technical / police/ sports / entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ study /property/vehicle.

Career: People in travel/ education /maintenance/ vehicle/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /health/business/friends

Career: People in commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.

Career: People in sports/ law / armed forces/ technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for health /business is expected.

Career: People in sports /repairing /construction /maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Expenditure for health /travel/entertainment is expected

Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / property will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expenditure for travel / business/ communication is indicated

Career: Barbers/ butchers / arm forces/ law/ police will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy with care

Finance: Expenditure for travel / entertainment/ communication is indicated

Career: People in fields like police /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

