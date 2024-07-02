Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property
Career: People in occult / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property/travel
Career: People in tourism / technical/ armed forces/police will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling
Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property
Career: People in Technical/ construction/ police/ sports will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today enjoy in personal and commercial life with some struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/health.
Career: People in Technical / police/ sports / entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to lose
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ study /property/vehicle.
Career: People in travel/ education /maintenance/ vehicle/property will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to gain something after losing something.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /health/business/friends
Career: People in commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.
Career: People in sports/ law / armed forces/ technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for health /business is expected.
Career: People in sports /repairing /construction /maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated
Finance: Expenditure for health /travel/entertainment is expected
Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / property will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: Expenditure for travel / business/ communication is indicated
Career: Barbers/ butchers / arm forces/ law/ police will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy with care
Finance: Expenditure for travel / entertainment/ communication is indicated
Career: People in fields like police /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White