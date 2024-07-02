Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property

Career: People in occult / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property/travel

Career: People in tourism / technical/ armed forces/police will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property

Career: People in Technical/ construction/ police/ sports will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today enjoy in personal and commercial life with some struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/health.

Career: People in Technical / police/ sports / entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ study /property/vehicle.

Career: People in travel/ education /maintenance/ vehicle/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /health/business/friends

Career: People in commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.

Career: People in sports/ law / armed forces/ technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for health /business is expected.

Career: People in sports /repairing /construction /maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Expenditure for health /travel/entertainment is expected

Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / property will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expenditure for travel / business/ communication is indicated

Career: Barbers/ butchers / arm forces/ law/ police will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy with care

Finance: Expenditure for travel / entertainment/ communication is indicated

Career: People in fields like police /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White