Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Those in corporate and high-end business may get some good deals today. Those in real estate will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be good.

Taurus: Today, make most of the opportunities. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also a good time to do something intellectually stimulating.

Gemini: It is important to listen to your heart and not pay too much attention to your head. In other words, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Cancer: Your talkative nature will come in handy to strike business deals. At the workplace, you will complete your assignments on time. Students have to be practical.

Leo: You are more relaxed and also equally focused on your dreams. You are loving, caring and warm in your interactions with people. Sportsperson will do well today.

Virgo: You feel better today in the current situation at your workplace. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you grow your business. Long-term investments will prove beneficial.

Libra: You are sympathetic and understanding, but your temper nullifies your good actions. Women will prove to be good luck charms.

Scorpio: Take care of yourself and your family as it is not a good phase in your life health-wise. Minor ailments can be seen; stomach-related ones may cause anxiety.

Sagittarius: Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. There is a possibility of fever or throat infection in children. Be careful while driving.

Capricorn: You might buy a vehicle. In politics and social sectors, you may find people who will help you to track your enemy's activities. Those in the film and arts sectors will be felicitated.

Aquarius: Progress in sports and acting sectors are likely. You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversations. Be careful when signing paperwork.

Pisces: At the workplace, your smartness and charm will impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home to reduce quarrels. Those in the acting and music sectors will gain popularity.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST