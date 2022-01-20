Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. For some meritorious deeds, you may receive public recognition.

Taurus: You need to be more attentive towards your work as minor mistakes may lend you in trouble. There might be health problems. Be careful while doing online transactions.

Gemini: All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you put in more hard work. There will then be a semblance of peace in your life. A short tour is likely.

Cancer: Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. You may also get particularly emotional and sensitive now and can therefore be prone to making errors in judgement.

Leo: Leos hate subordination but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. A love affair may bloom.

Virgo: You tend to be people-oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood. Be careful while driving.

Libra: Your interactions with people, especially with family members and work associates, have been enjoyable and even empowering. Your efforts are now diverted towards building up the family assets and also your personal wealth.

Scorpio: Clear all your doubts before financing new projects. You will be in a safe position today at your workplace. You need to interact with your family members or relatives and help them solve issues related to finance.

Sagittarius: You will need to follow instructions by higher authorities. Minor mistakes can turn bigger today, so be careful. Domestic problems need to be resolved peacefully.

Capricorn: Support in upcoming elections will be a major thing to clinch victory. Diplomatic relations with other parties will be your priority. Investments in the stock market must be done wisely.

Aquarius: Cooperate funding or collection of finance for new projects will be a little difficult, so start from the bottom and slowly ride up. The peak of mountains cannot be achieved in quick moves and if achieved it is difficult to sustain.

Pisces: You may be looking for spending time with family but work will play spoilsport. Finances and banking sector people need to be alert while allocating funds to their clients.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:00 AM IST