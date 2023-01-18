Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication
Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Family life will be disturbed
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ hardware will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with your family and children is expected
Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ do household activities
Finance: expect expenditure for business/office /vehicle/ family needs
Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication items are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature /communication publication will get success
Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment. Foreign funds expected
Career: People in fields like finance co./ communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Child birth in family / recovery from disease is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career
Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Problems in higher education/travel is indicated
Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or his ill health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ study/business
Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to invest/ expenditure/ study /travel
Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse / travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage / injury is indicated
Finance: Think twice before helping anyone financially, as money may get stuck
Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ spouse
Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment is indicated.
Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date
Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
