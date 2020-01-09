Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 09, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern today is your health. Avoid eating junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

On the professional front, you will see several developments. You may get involved in other’s emotional/ personal matters. People in the political or social sector will enjoy good publicity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid showing-off your capabilities. Use your time and energy wisely. The cash will flow in and out with ease. Handle your legal matters with care. Be cautious while on wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel uneasy or uncomfortable in the workplace today. Those in the real estate business should handle documents with care. Avoid eating food from outside.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your old contacts will turn out to be very helpful today. You will better emotionally and mentally. Seniors will appreciate your work assignment. Your love life will bloom.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You have to focus more on your projects and try to complete it quickly. There will be a rise in income through speculation. Romantic relationship with your partner will make you happy.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be unstoppable and your determination to achieve self-goals and gratification will be high. This could be one of your best days in terms of luck.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your partner/spouse will lend his/her emotional support. You may think of changing your current jobs. Home, love, closed friends will add on your happiness quotient.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There are higher chances of failing to get success to your demands at the workplace. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel or misunderstanding.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

A good day in terms of romance. You may also spend quality time with your friends or relatives. Listen to other views carefully as they may help in future.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The atmosphere at home will be happy and peaceful. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Your financial status will improve. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

