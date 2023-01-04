e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium.

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Property sale /dispute is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your business growth. You may invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff under you, is indicated. Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today gains are indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children.

Career: Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is indicated, so control your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel is expected.

Career: People in fields like education / land / auto parts / garage will get success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad or away from home for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission, to get your work done.

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited. Some dispute with your colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job after negotiating something.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.

Career: People in fields like banquet halls/ event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ loan or insurance premium

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / garage will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Today is the day to pay loan premium/ investment in land.

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success. Some people may leave their job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ back pain /waist pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried can find their match. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/children/travel/premium

Career: People in fields like sports/barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep control on your anger, as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to study/ exercise/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel/spouse/business.

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / acidity / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

